Kane scores nine in a row: Who has scored in the most consecutive Champions League games?

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for scoring in the most consecutive UEFA Champions League games with his 11-match streak across 2017–18, but Bayern München striker Harry Kane is chasing him down this season.

Kane's Matchday 2 striker at Viking made the Bayern striker the fourth player – after Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robert Lewandowski – to find the net in nine successive games in Europe's premier club competition. Lewandowski is the only man to achieve that feat on two separate occasions.

Ronaldo's record 11-game run started with his two goals in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Juventus in the 2017 Champions League final. He followed that up by scoring in all six group stage matches in 2017/18, then in both legs of Madrid's round of 16 and quarter-final ties against Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus respectively. Ronaldo struck 17 times in total across those 11 matches.

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

Who has scored in the most consecutive Champions League games?

11: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2017–18)

9: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United, 2002–03)

9: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, 2019–20)

9: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, 2020–21)

9: Harry Kane (Bayern München, 2026–present)

8: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2013–14)

* Statistics are for group stage/league phase to final only