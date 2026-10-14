Champions League highlights and round-up: Real Madrid and Paris headline record-breaking night

Real Madrid's incredible comeback to beat Roma and Paris's scintillating win against Manchester City were just two of the headline performances on a record-breaking night of UEFA Champions League action.

Matchday 2 ended with a total of 78 goals, 46 of which fell on Wednesday alone. Six of the evening's nine fixtures contained five goals or more, including a 6-3 win for Liverpool at LASK, Paris' 4-2 victory over City and Madrid's 4-3 triumph in Rome which came with a twist.

We attempt to round up all the action.

League phase table

Champions League highlights: Roma 3-4 Real Madrid

José Mourinho's men completed a remarkable comeback against their coach's former side thanks to three goals in a frantic final eight minutes.

Donyell Malen's double early in the second period put the hosts in control, after Kylian Mbappé – on his 100th Champions League outing – had cancelled out Marten de Roon's opener.

Carlos Espí gave Los Blancos hope when he prodded in from close range after Pierluigi Gollini could not hold Endrick's header, the Brazilian international nodding in from a corner himself shortly after. Former Giallorossi defender Antonio Rüdiger completed the stunning turnaround by steering in from another Arda Güler set-piece delivery.

Player of the Match: Endrick (Real Madrid)

Champions League highlights: Man City 2-4 Paris

Paris' perfect start continued with a pulsating victory in Manchester.

Visiting goalkeeper Matvei Safonov pushed Enzo Fernández's corner against the crossbar before Désiré Doué put the holders ahead, Ousmane Dembélé doubled the lead and team-mate Achraf Hakimi hit a post.

Vitinha's curler made the half-time scoreline 3-0, Erling Haaland replying either side of Maghnes Akliouche's fierce finish after the restart.

Safonov then denied Haaland a hat-trick, Fernández shot against a post and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a late penalty from former City forward Ferran Torres.

Player of the Match: Vitinha (Paris)

Champions League highlights: LASK 3-6 Liverpool

Brilliant Bradley Barcola scored a hat-trick as Liverpool won a nine-goal thriller in Linz. Barcola got his first within two minutes of the towering Ronald Araújo header that broke the deadlock midway through the first half, both players celebrating their first Liverpool goals, and added a second from Florian Wirtz's fizzed pass before the break.

Jeremie Frimpong's header kicked off a flurry of second-half goals, substitute Robert Ljubičić opening LASK's Champions League account before Barcola completed his hat-trick, Lewis Koumas rolled in and LASK substitute Florian Flecker scored a quickfire double.

Player of the Match: Bradley Barcola (Liverpool)

Champions League highlights: Aston Villa 6-0 Fenerbahçe

A debut goal on his birthday for Johan Manzambi, doubles for Nicolas Jackson and Ross Barkley, and an added-time Tammy Abraham strike handed Villa their biggest-ever European win.

Manzambi marked his 21st birthday by capitalising on a loose clearance from a Villa corner before Jackson twice punished Fenerbahçe turnovers to give the hosts a commanding half-time lead.

Barkley calmly dispatched from the penalty spot for Villa's fourth, the midfielder striking again five minutes later with a heavily deflected effort. Alysson and Abraham then combined off the bench for a sixth, ensuring a second win from two for Unai Emery's side.

Player of the Match: Johan Manzambi (Aston Villa)

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Champions League highlights: Feyenoord 3-2 Como

Feyenoord claimed a comeback victory in a thrilling contest in Rotterdam. Assane Diao put the Serie A side in front with a well-taken finish, but the hosts responded two minutes later via Gjivai Zechiël's neat turn and smart strike.

Anis Hadj Moussa fired the Eredivisie outfit ahead in style soon after the interval, the winger's powerful shot deflecting into the net off visiting keeper Robert Sánchez to extend the advantage further late on.

Como substitute Tasos Douvikas reduced the deficit in added time, but Feyenoord held on for maximum points.

Player of the Match: Anis Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord)

Champions League highlights: Shakhtar 3-1 AEK Athens

Shakhtar recovered from falling behind to secure their first Champions League win of the season.

Stavros Pilios squared for Lovro Majer to roll in the opener before Pedrinho levelled from the spot ahead of the interval.

After Dmytro Riznyk had denied Pilios and Răzvan Marin, Vinícius Tobías' drive from a tight angle put Shakhtar ahead. Substitute Gleiker Mendoza wrapped up the victory when he cut inside from the left and powered a fine finish into the far corner.

Player of the Match: Alisson Santana (Shakhtar)

Champions League highlights: Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Dortmund

Fredrik Sjøvold's second-half goal gave Bodø/Glimt a first-ever win against German opposition as they collected their first points of this season's competition by beating Dortmund.

The hosts went close on a number of occasions through Sondre Brunstad Fet, Jens Petter Hauge and Andreas Helmersen before Sjøvold stroked in Sondre Auklend's pass seven minutes after the restart.

Felix Nmecha had the visitors' best chance as they chased an equaliser, but it was tipped wide by Nikita Haikin.

Player of the Match: Fredrik Sjøvold (Bodø/Glimt)

Champions League highlights: Real Betis 3-2 Porto

Betis marked their return to the Champions League in front of their own fans in style after edging Porto in a five-goal thriller.

Abde Ezzalzouli scored a sublime opener before Gabriel Veiga cracked in a free-kick equaliser.

Samu pounced to put Porto ahead within two minutes of coming off the bench but Betis' own attacking change, Cucho Hernández, made it 2-2 before Isco scored from the spot to seal a dramatic comeback.

Player of the Match: Isco (Real Betis)

Highlights: S. Bratislava 0-3 Stuttgart

Germany striker Deniz Undav scored his first goal since the FIFA World Cup as Stuttgart made it two wins from two in the league phase. The Stuttgart captain steered in a clinical finish from the left of the area to open the scoring in Bratislava.

Suleiman Camara and Sandro Cruz both went close, the latter then turning into his own net, before Ermedin Demirović came off the bench to head in his fourth goal in two Champions League games.

Player of the Match: Josha Vagnoman (Stuttgart)

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