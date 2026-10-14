Matchday 2 sets new record with 78 goals: Highest-scoring nights and matchdays in the Champions League
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
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What is the record for most Champions League goals on one night? Most goals in a matchday? Highest-scoring round in the old group stage?
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Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League broke new ground by becoming the highest-scoring matchweek ever in the world's ultimate club competition with 78 goals, surpassing by seven the mark set on Matchday 3 the previous season.
All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards.
What is the highest-scoring Champions League matchday?
2026/27 Matchday 2 (78 goals, 18 games)
2025/26 Matchday 3 (71 goals, 18 games)
2026/27 Matchday 1 (69 goals, 18 games)
2025/26 Matchday 1 (67 goals, 18 games)
2024/25 Matchday 5 (67 goals, 18 games)
2025/26 Matchday 5 (64 goals, 18 games)
2024/25 Matchday 8 (64 goals, 18 games)
2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals, 16 games)
2025/26 Matchday 2 (62 goals, 18 games)
2020/21 Matchday 3 (62 goals, 16 games)
2025/26 Matchday 7 (61 goals, 18 games)
2025/26 Matchday 8 (61 goals, 18 games)
How the record-setting week unfolded
Of the 18 games on Matchday 2, nine produced five or more goals, with Aston Villa and Liverpool both scoring six and seven-goal thrillers involving Roma-Real Madrid and Inter-Club Brugge. Viking and Bayern shared six goals and Paris Saint-Germain won 4-2 at Manchester City.
Tuesday 13 October 2026
Lens 0-2 Sporting CP
Sabah 2-0 Slavia Praha
Arsenal 3-0 Lille
Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Manchester United
Inter 3-4 Club Brugge
Galatasaray 1-4 Barcelona
Leipzig 1-0 PSV Eindhoven
Viking 3-3 Bayern München
Villarreal 3-1 Napoli
Wednesday 14 October 2026
Feyenoord 3-2 Como
LASK 3-6 Liverpool
Roma 3-4 Real Madrid
Aston Villa 6-0 Fenerbahçe
Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 AEK Athens
Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City 2-4 Paris Saint-Germain
Real Betis 3-2 Porto
Slovan Bratislava 0-3 Stuttgart
The 655 goals in 189 matches in the 2025/26 season was a new record, both for most goals and goals per game, with the average of 3.47 goals per game breaking the record set the year before, where there were 3.27 goals per game.
What is the record for most goals on a Champions League league phase night?
64 goals in 18 games, 29/01/2025
Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Sparta Praha
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Young Boys 0-1 Crvena Zvezda
Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta
Bayern München 3-1 Slovan Bratislava
Inter 3-0 Monaco
Salzburg 1-4 Atlético de Madrid
Girona 1-2 Arsenal
GNK Dinamo 2-1 AC Milan
Juventus 0-2 Benfica
LOSC Lille 6-1 Feyenoord
Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge
PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Liverpool
Sturm Graz 1-0 Leipzig
Sporting CP 1-1 Bologna
Brest 0-3 Real Madrid
Stuttgart 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain
What was the record for most goals on a Champions League group stage night?
44 goals in 12 games, 01/10/1997
Monaco 4-0 Leverkusen, Lierse 1-1 Sporting CP
Beşiktaş 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain, IFK Göteborg 1-3 Bayern München
Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, Porto 0-2 Real Madrid
Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Newcastle, Barcelona 2-2 PSV Eindhoven
Manchester Utd 3-2 Juventus, Feyenoord 2-0 Košice
Parma 2-0 Galatasaray, Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Sparta Praha
What was the record for most goals in a Champions League group in one night?
16 goals
25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
What is the record for most goals on each Champions League matchday?
Matchday 1: 69 goals in 18 games (2026/27)
Matchday 2: 78 goals in 18 games (2026/27)
Matchday 3: 71 goals in 18 games (2025/26)
Matchday 4: 58 goals in 16 games (2012/13)
Matchday 5: 67 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 6: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)
Matchday 7: 61 goals in 18 games (2025/26)
Matchday 8: 64 goals in 18 games (2024/25)