Priceless Moments of the Week: Nicolò Tresoldi, Bradley Barcola, Antonio Rüdiger and Kaheem Parris star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Tresoldi treble inspires thriller

"It was an unbelievable and fantastic night. I dreamt many times of these nights and this was the best dream," reflected Nicolò Tresoldi after scoring Club Brugge's first-ever Champions League hat-trick in a famous victory away to Inter.

The 22-year-old striker opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, confidently blasting his penalty into the roof of the net. Inter equalised, but Tresoldi struck again in the 62nd minute, anticipating Carlos Forbs' touch beyond the onrushing Josep Martínez to turn into an empty net. Eleven minutes later, he completed his treble, pouncing to steer home after Forbs' effort deflected off the goalkeeper's foot.

Inter fought back in an end-to-end encounter in Milan, but Romeo Vermant ensured Club Brugge emerged 4-3 winners – becoming the first Belgian club to score four goals away to Italian opposition in UEFA competition.

See Nicolò Tresoldi's Club Brugge hat-trick in Champions League triumph over Inter

Sabah seize their moment

"The players are the real heroes," praised Sabah head coach Valdas Dambrauskas after the debutants sunk Slavia Praha 2-0 to claim the club's first Champions League victory.

Kaheem Parris wrote his name into Sabah's history books, rifling a well-taken effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the area for the Azerbaijani side's first goal in the competition – and his.

Joy-Lance Mickels sealed the landmark win on a swift counterattack, capitalising on an opportunity to find the net from distance. "The Champions League is the pinnacle of football. To win a game in this competition is already something special, but to score as well makes it even more special," said Mickels.

Sabah became just the second Azerbaijani club to win a UEFA Champions League match, following Qarabağ's three victories in 2025/26.

Watch Kaheem Parris goal in Sabah's historic Champions League victory over Slavia Praha

Rüdiger wraps up Real Madrid rally

"It was two matches in one: one where Roma were superior in every aspect, and the final 20 minutes where Real Madrid were unstoppable," assessed coach José Mourinho after an incredible turnaround in Rome.

Trailing 3-1 approaching the hour mark, the Real Madrid head coach's return to his former club looked destined for disappointment. But with just eight minutes remaining, Los Blancos launched a remarkable fightback.

Carlos Espí pounced to tap home after Endrick's header was parried by goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini. Three minutes later, Endrick climbed highest again, this time directing a downward header into the net from a corner. Then came the decisive blow. Antonio Rüdiger stretched out a foot to meet Arda Güler's inswinging corner, completing Real Madrid's 4-3 comeback in the 90th minute.

Champions League highlights: Roma 3-4 Real Madrid

Barcola treble lights up Linz

On the highest-scoring Champions League matchweek ever, Bradley Barcola's hat-trick helped Liverpool fend off LASK in a captivating 6-3 victory at Oberösterreich Arena.

Opening his account on his seventh appearance in all competitions for the Reds, the Frenchman's first-time strike put Liverpool 2-0 up inside 24 minutes. A neat touch into space set up his second, steered into the bottom corner just 13 minutes later. Then came a bursting run to the back post, where he guided in Jeremie Frimpong's delivery to complete his treble and make it 5-1 in the 66th minute.

It was the eighth Champions League hat-trick scored by a Liverpool player – the first since Luis Díaz's against Leverkusen in 2024/25.