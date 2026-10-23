Champions League Performance Insights: When Paris Saint-Germain pressure met Barcelona bravery

What Matchday 3 at Parc des Princes promised was a feast of UEFA Champions League football: Luis Enrique's defending champions up against a Barcelona side whose record in 2026/27 read played 11, won 11, scored 48.

The forecast from Paris midfielder Vitinha was bright. "All the ingredients are in place for this to be one of the great games," he asserted.

It did not disappoint.

How shooting stars lit up Parc des Princes

Here were two teams going toe to toe. Barcelona traded blows with the defending champions, recording just as many touches in the opposition box (32), for example.

There was courage too in the selection of their coach, Hansi Flick, as Barcelona started four teenagers for the first time in the Champions League proper: Pau Cubarsí, Xavi Espart, Marc Bernal and Lamine Yamal – and two of them scored, of which more later.

But first, Paris. For coach Luis Enrique, the first half showcased their ability to press high up the pitch. The second half offered another reminder that for all their attacking gifts, they can dig in and defend too (as Liverpool and Bayern can vouch).

"In the second half we had 10-15 minutes where we suffered, where they controlled the game." Luis Enrique, Paris coach

For Paris, defending means going man to man and it starts from the front, as our video analysis underlines.

Paris forwards work forward and back

Paris’ all-in press

"Especially in the first half when we had problems, we defended with our attacking players helping the midfielders and defenders," Luis Enrique elaborated. "And that's the way to defend against players like Pedri or Lamine Yamal or Dani Olmo or Fermín [López] or Raphinha."

Doué drops to win ball

Luis Enrique described the first-half display as "sensational", praising his forwards for "the way they defended when the ball was behind them, not in front of them."

How do you do this? UEFA Technical Observer Erik ten Hag, who followed Tuesday's action, explains: "Once you're outplayed, then you must drop to attempt a recovery or backward pressing or to rejoin the block."

Brave Barcelona

Barcelona play through press

Flick selected four teenagers and the goal struck by Xavi Espart – following the trend for scoring full-backs – exhibits beautifully Barcelona's ability to beat their rivals' man-to-man organisation.

Coaching reflections: Karanka on Xavi Espart's versatility

At last summer's U19 EURO, Xavi Espart filled several midfield/attacking roles for champions Spain. This week, he shone at right-back, using the skills gained from being developed as a midfielder. As Aitor Karanka, a UEFA Technical Observer and Technical Director of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), explains: "With the abilities he has, he's ended up playing in the Champions League and scoring from full-back."

As a broader point on development, Karanka adds: "The key is how the Spanish federation forms players. Being able to play in different positions comes from players understanding the game very well."