Champions League highlights and round-up: Como equal biggest-ever win, Real Madrid stay perfect

Como upped the ante in an already impressive start to their maiden UEFA Champions League campaign, equalling the biggest-ever win in competition history with a 9-1 victory away to Lens.

Cesc Fàbregas' side sit fourth in the table at the league phase midway point, with Arsenal third after their 2-1 win at Slavia Praha and Real Madrid second following a dramatic 3-2 victory away to AEK Athens which maintained the Merengues' perfect record.

Fenerbahçe and City also win five-goal thrillers, against Liverpool and Leipzig respectively. We round up all the action from the second night of Matchday 4.

League phase table

Champions League highlights: Lens 1-9 Como

Como equalled the biggest margin of victory in Champions League history with a sensational triumph away to Lens.

Two Tasos Douvikas efforts and a powerful Nico Paz strike in the first half were added to shortly after the interval by Lucas Da Cunha.

Marc-Oliver Kempf found the net with a header, Douvikas completed his hat-trick to become the six-goal top scorer in this season's competition and Mattia Liberali poked in for the rampant visitors.

Ruben Aguilar pulled one back with a fine volley, only for Martin Baturina to roll in before Matteo Papaccioli slotted in the historic ninth.

Player of the Match: Tasos Douvikas (Como)

Champions League highlights: AEK Athens 2-3 Real Madrid

Federico Valverde's stunning added-time winner sealed a dramatic comeback against a determined AEK Athens side who led twice.

Aboubakary Koita powered an early strike past Thibaut Courtois, before Jude Bellingham drew the 15-time winners level thanks to a sublime flick from a Marc Cucurella pass.

Left-back Stavros Pilios restored the home side's lead by capping a flowing move, only for Kylian Mbappé to tap in a Denzel Dumfries delivery minutes later.

The visitors looked most likely to claim maximum points, and Valverde capped the fightback with a swerving effort from distance.

Player of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Champions League highlights: Fenerbahçe 3-2 Liverpool

Fenerbahçe celebrated their first win in the Champions League proper since 2008 thanks to Vedat Muriqi's header, which also ended Liverpool's perfect record in this season's league phase. Trey Nyoni struck a looping ball for a 25th-minute Reds lead but Fenerbahçe responded impressively to level within four minutes, Mason Greenwood's deflected free-kick wrong-footing Alisson Becker.

Though Alexander Isak's 69th-minute header restored Liverpool's advantage, falling behind only energised the home side once more – Archie Brown pouncing at the back post four minutes later before Muriqi nodded the 79th-minute winner.

Player of the Match: İsmail Yüksek (Fenerbahçe)

Champions League highlights: Leipzig 2-3 Man City

Erling Haaland struck late to seal victory for City and see off a dogged Leipzig.

The visitors led just before the break when Castello Lukeba turned Nico O'Reilly's cross into his own net, Ridle Baku squeezing an equaliser in at the near post soon after the interval.

Enzo Fernández put City in front again with a powerful header, only for Antonio Nusa to respond with a fierce leveller.

Enzo Maresca's men looked the likelier to claim the win as the contest wore on, and Haaland duly obliged by sliding in to meet Elliot Anderson's delivery.

Player of the Match: Enzo Fernández (Man City)

Champions League highlights: Slavia Praha 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal picked up their third win thanks to a strong first-half performance in Prague.

Viktor Gyökeres was involved in both goals as the visitors powered ahead, hooking the ball in behind for Noni Madueke to chase and finish in the ninth minute before curling in after linking up with Mikel Merino half an hour later.

Comfortable in that first half, Arsenal were firmly under pressure for much of the second – Gabriel forced into a goal-line clearance and David Raya a fingertip save before Wiktor Nowak finished off David Jurásek's brilliant cross in the 90th minute.

Player of the Match: Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal)

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Champions League highlights: Viking 4-1 Sabah

Viking won their first-ever Champions League game by coming from behind to beat fellow debutants Sabah.

Sabah's Orphé Mbina opened the scoring following a quick counterattack, then Erik Botheim was superbly teed up by Kristoffer Haugen to knock in Viking's equaliser with his lower leg.

Stas Pokatilov saved a second-half penalty from Zlatko Tripić, but the Viking captain tapped in the rebound. Sabah's Aden McCarthy was dismissed before Henrik Falchener nodded in from Tripić's corner and Botheim's deflected second goal wrapped up a historic victory.

Player of the Match: Erik Botheim (Viking)

Champions League highlights: Porto 4-1 Napoli

Porto got their first points of the league phase as Polish centre-backs Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior both got their first-ever Champions League goals.

The former powered in a header from Gabriel Veiga’s corner for the Dragons' first home goal of the campaign after 11 minutes.

Scott McTominay levelled for the visitors with a rebound just before half-time, but Veiga restored Porto's lead in the 71st minute with a composed finish between the legs of goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Kiwior then emulated his compatriot with a replica headed finish from a corner, before Samu's late penalty added gloss to the scoreline.

Player of the Match: Gabriel Veiga (Porto)

Champion League highlights: B. Dortmund 2-1 Real Betis

Konstantinos Karetsas struck to give Dortmund their third win in four Champions League games and end Real Betis' 100% start to the competition.

After Antony had an early effort disallowed for offside, Serhou Guirassy was twice off target then went off injured and Álvaro Vallés saved brilliantly from Daniel Svensson.

Fábio Silva tapped in after the break only for Aitor Ruibal to level, before Karetsas shot under Vallés from long range to swing it Dortmund's way.

Player of the Match: Konstantinos Karetsas (B. Dortmund)

Champions League highlights: PSV 1-2 Club Brugge

Club Brugge put in another impressive performance and move on to nine points after Carlos Forbs' blistering breakaway winner at PSV Eindhoven.

Nicolò Tresoldi headed the Belgian side ahead before the half hour, registering his fifth goal of this Champions League campaign.

Brugge were dangerous on the counter all night but the home side got back on terms through Kodai Sano's deflected strike. Forbs had the final word, though.

Player of the Match: Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge)