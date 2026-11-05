Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 4

The Team of the Week, presented by Hyundai, is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA game insights unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Yann Sommer, Club Brugge

His seven saves at PSV had a combined worth of 1.44 goals prevented and included two key first-half stops from Sergiño Dest – another vital contribution from the experienced Swiss goalkeeper to Club Brugge’s excellent start.

Kasper Jørgensen, LASK

The wing-back set LASK on their way against Slovan Bratislava with the opening two goals – one a direct free-kick – as well as performing solidly his defensive duties in an eventual 4-0 victory.

Yann Bisseck, Inter

The Inter centre-back registered his first UEFA Champions League goal with the opener at Feyenoord as well as playing with authority in defence to help earn a clean sheet in the Netherlands.

Gabriel, Arsenal

The leader of the Gunners defence, the Brazilian was a dominant figure in his duels against Slavia Praha, winning six of his seven aerial challenges, and blocking two shots – one off Arsenal's goal line.

Archie Brown, Fenerbahçe

A constant threat down the left against Liverpool, the English full-back scored his second UEFA Champions League goal and set up another in recording two big chances and three key passes.

Enzo Fernández, Man City

A strong influence in possession, he was always available to receive the ball and seldom gave it away as well as contributing to City's attacking game with his runs from deep – and the second of their three goals at Leipzig.

Fabián Ruiz, Paris

The Spain midfielder helped his team control the rhythm of the game in addition to making well-timed forward runs to get two of the visitors' six goals against Villarreal.

Gabri Veiga, Porto

Shrugged off illness to play a key role in Porto’s first win, his corner teeing up the opening goal before he added the second on a night he shone with his clever positioning and driving forward runs.

Aleksei Batrakov, Galatasaray

Excelled behind Victor Osimhen in Galatasaray’s attack, showcasing both his impressive finishing with two goals against Stuttgart and his clever movement – notably with his second strike.

Erik Botheim, Viking

A strong leader of the line for Viking, he got them back in the game by equalising against Sabah with a powerful header and then sealed their 4-1 success in added time.

Tasos Douvikas, Como

The league phase's leading scorer, he hit a hat-trick to help Como achieve a record-equalling 9-1 win at Lens and his intelligent runs and link-up play also yielded an assist.