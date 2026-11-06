Priceless Moments of the Week: Tasos Douvikas, Matheus Cunha, Federico Valverde and David Boly star

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Como's dream debut reaches new heights

"The attitude of my players, that's something you can never doubt," said Cesc Fàbregas after his side's astonishing 9-1 win over Lens equalled the biggest margin of victory in Champions League history.

Seven different scorers got in on the act for the ruthless competition debutants, including Tasos Douvikas, whose hat-trick took his tally to six for the campaign and sent him clear at the top of the scoring charts.

Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali and Martin Baturina – who glided through traffic, feinted and picked out the corner – also found the net. Then 18-year-old Matteo Papaccioli, making his senior Como debut, sealed a historic night as the Italian club matched the record for most goals scored by a team in a Champions League game, set by Bayern München in 2024.

"It's a crazy night and a crazy result," assessed skipper Da Cunha, adding: "But we can't get ahead of ourselves."

Watch Tasos Douvikas' Como hat-trick

Cunha takes charge of United comeback

"It is unexplainable how much it matters," wrote Matheus Cunha after striking twice late on as Manchester United came from two goals down to claim three vital points following successive defeats.

Michael Carrick's side trailed 2-0 inside 18 minutes at Old Trafford. But Matheus Cunha sparked the comeback early in the second half, winning a penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted.

Finding space in the box, the Brazilian sprang to guide home Bruno Fernandes' awkward delivery and equalise in the 83rd minute. Three minutes later, Shea Lacey's quick pass found Matheus Cunha, who surged forward and blasted in at the near post to complete a remarkable 3-2 turnaround.

It was the third time Manchester United had recovered from 2-0 down to win a Champions League game, following comebacks against Braga in 2012 and Atalanta in 2021.

Watch Matheus Cunha complete Man Utd comeback

Valverde rocket keeps Madrid perfect

With the clock ticking down in Athens, Federico Valverde unleashed a spectacular long-range strike in added time to snatch a 3-2 success for Real Madrid and preserve José Mourinho's team's perfect Champions League record.

AEK Athens had twice taken the lead at AEK Arena, only to be pegged back on each occasion. Jude Bellingham produced an exquisite back-heeled finish for the first equaliser before Kylian Mbappé levelled matters again.

Then came substitute Valverde's moment. The Uruguayan's sweetly struck winner – his second goal of the campaign – secured just Real Madrid's second away victory against Greek opposition in nine UEFA matches. It also condemned AEK to only their second home defeat in 13 games.

Watch Federico Valverde's Real Madrid screamer

Paris make scoring look easy

Four games, 20 goals.

Paris have made a flying start to their Champions League campaign, with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Villarreal setting a new record for goals scored by a club in the group stage/league phase.

Fabián Ruiz netted twice, with João Neves, Senny Mayulu and Désiré Doué also on target. Then came a moment to savour for teenager David Boly, who stepped off the bench to complete the rout and become Paris' second-youngest Champions League scorer at 17 years and 285 days – just five days older than Warren Zaïre-Emery's 2023 record.

Despite having already beaten Barcelona, Man City and Slovan Bratislava, Luis Enrique was quick to downplay the significance of their six-goal triumph at Estadio de la Cerámica: "This counts for nothing. There will only be one champion in the final in Madrid, and the goal is to be the champion there."