Champions League league phase setting new standards: More goals, more drama

At the halfway point, the third edition of the league phase has raised the bar once more – more goals, greater competitive balance and a sense of inclusivity for all 36 teams involved.

In other words, the new UEFA Champions League format continues to deliver exactly as intended – a competition that is more dynamic and unpredictable; more competitive for every club across the board; and providing more opportunities for all.

Every game counts

Every result in the league phase has the potential to dramatically change a club's position, up to the very last whistle. Having seen this play out during the previous two campaigns, teams are increasingly aware of the value of a win – indeed only 9.7% of matches played so far have ended in a draw. This is a notable drop compared with 13.9% after Matchday 4 in 2024/25 and 22.2% at the same juncture in 2025/26.

Champions League table: See league phase ups and downs so far

Furthermore, a record 40.3% of matches are being won by a single goal. This means that exactly half of all fixtures up to this point have either finished level or been settled by just one goal.

This trend started in high-scoring fashion with one of the two early kick-offs on the opening night, Aston Villa's 3-2 win away to Club Brugge. The Belgian side were involved in a tight seven-goal thriller on Matchday 2 as well, beating Inter 4-3 in Milan, with Real Madrid edging Roma by the same scoreline the following evening. It was Liverpool’s turn to do likewise against Villarreal on Matchday 3, while Manchester United, Real Madrid, Fenerbahçe and Manchester City all won 3-2 on Matchday 4, against Roma, AEK Athens, Liverpool and Leipzig respectively.

Remarkably, there has been just one 0-0 draw from the 72 fixtures to date, when Bodø/Glimt hosted Lille on 3 November.

Games are fluctuating more, too. There has been an average of 2.18 lead changes per match – defined as each time a goal moves a scoreline from one state to another (home team leading; drawing; away team leading) – which is up from an average of 1.69 at this point last term and 1.64 the season prior.

More goals than ever before

The 2026/27 league phase started in style with 69 goals scored on Matchday 1, making that – at the time – the second-highest scoring matchday in competition history. That figure, however, is now only fifth on that same list after a glut of high-scoring encounters throughout the campaign.

There was a five-week gap between Matchday 1 and 2 but the wait proved more than worthwhile, with a still-unmatched 78 goals scored on the latter alone. Both Matchday 3 and 4 also feature in the top five highest-scoring matchdays ever.

A total of 291 goals have been scored across the 72 games – 45 more than at the same stage last season (an 18.3% increase) and 70 more than in 2024/25 (a 31.7% rise).

That equates to an average of 4.04 goals per game, compared with 3.42 at this point in 2025/26 and 3.07 midway through the inaugural league phase. The upward trend is clear.

Indeed, each of the four matchdays so far has produced more goals than the corresponding matchday in either of the first two editions of the league phase.

Competitive balance

The league phase exposes teams to a broader spread of opposition, including opponents of comparable strength, ensuring opportunities for all.

Indeed, all but one of the 36 contenders have picked up at least a point at this stage (compared to five teams in 2024/25 and two in 2025/26); 33 sides have recorded at least one victory, too. At the top end of the table, only two teams (Paris and Real Madrid) still have a perfect record, compared to three at this point last season.

The current top eight consists of six Pot 1 teams as well as one from Pot 2 (Aston Villa) and one from Pot 4 (Como). Meanwhile, the 16 clubs currently occupying knockout phase play-off berths comprise three from Pot 1, seven from Pot 2, three from Pot 3 and three from Pot 4.

Adding an exclamation mark to the positive signals emerging from this season’s league phase – goals, competitiveness and inclusivity – the most recent night of action (the second evening of Matchday 4) produced a statistical quirk not seen since October 2009. For the first time in the intervening 17 years, every team found the net on a night involving eight or more matches.

Champions League Matchday 4: Watch every goal

With four more matchdays still to come, culminating in the drama of 18 simultaneous fixtures on the final evening, there promises to be plenty more of the same in prospect.