Matchday 2 sets record with 78 goals: Highest-scoring nights and matchdays in the Champions League

Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League broke new ground by becoming the highest-scoring matchweek ever in the world's ultimate club competition with 78 goals, surpassing by seven the mark set on Matchday 3 the previous season. A week after the new record, Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 campaign featured 74 goals, the second-highest total in Champions League history.

The 221 goals scored across the first three matchdays of the 2026/27 league phase (69, 78 and 74) are a record (an average of 4.09 per game), 21 more than the previous record of 200 goals in 2025/26 (54 matches, 3.70 per game).

All statistics are for group stage (six matchdays) games between 1992/93–2023/24 (not including second group stage in 1999/2000–2002/03 seasons), and league phase (eight matchdays) games from 2024/25 onwards.

Highest-scoring Champions League games

What is the highest-scoring Champions League matchday?

2026/27 Matchday 2 (78 goals, 18 games)

2026/27 Matchday 3 (74 goals, 18 games)

2025/26 Matchday 3 (71 goals, 18 games)

2026/27 Matchday 1 (69 goals, 18 games)

2025/26 Matchday 1 (67 goals, 18 games)

2024/25 Matchday 5 (67 goals, 18 games)

2025/26 Matchday 5 (64 goals, 18 games)

2024/25 Matchday 8 (64 goals, 18 games)

2000/01 Matchday 1 (63 goals, 16 games)

2025/26 Matchday 2 (62 goals, 18 games)

2020/21 Matchday 3 (62 goals, 16 games)

2025/26 Matchday 7 (61 goals, 18 games)

How the record-setting week unfolded

Of the 18 games on Matchday 2, nine produced five or more goals, with Aston Villa and Liverpool both scoring six and seven-goal thrillers involving Roma-Real Madrid and Inter-Club Brugge. Viking and Bayern shared six goals and Paris Saint-Germain won 4-2 at Manchester City.

Tuesday 13 October 2026

Lens 0-2 Sporting CP

Sabah 2-0 Slavia Praha

Arsenal 3-0 Lille

Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Manchester United

Inter 3-4 Club Brugge

Galatasaray 1-4 Barcelona

Leipzig 1-0 PSV Eindhoven

Viking 3-3 Bayern München

Villarreal 3-1 Napoli

Wednesday 14 October 2026

Feyenoord 3-2 Como

LASK 3-6 Liverpool

Roma 3-4 Real Madrid

Aston Villa 6-0 Fenerbahçe

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 AEK Athens

Bodø/Glimt 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City 2-4 Paris Saint-Germain

Real Betis 3-2 Porto

Slovan Bratislava 0-3 Stuttgart

The 655 goals in 189 matches in the 2025/26 season was a new record, both for most goals and goals per game, with the average of 3.47 goals per game breaking the record set the year before, where there were 3.27 goals per game.

What is the record for most goals on a Champions League league phase night?

64 goals in 18 games, 29/01/2025

Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Sparta Praha

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Young Boys 0-1 Crvena Zvezda

Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta

Bayern München 3-1 Slovan Bratislava

Inter 3-0 Monaco

Salzburg 1-4 Atlético de Madrid

Girona 1-2 Arsenal

GNK Dinamo 2-1 AC Milan

Juventus 0-2 Benfica

LOSC Lille 6-1 Feyenoord

Manchester City 3-1 Club Brugge

PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Liverpool

Sturm Graz 1-0 Leipzig

Sporting CP 1-1 Bologna

Brest 0-3 Real Madrid

Stuttgart 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain

What was the record for most goals on a Champions League group stage night?

21 October 2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern

44 goals in 12 games, 01/10/1997

Monaco 4-0 Leverkusen, Lierse 1-1 Sporting CP

Beşiktaş 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain, IFK Göteborg 1-3 Bayern München

Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, Porto 0-2 Real Madrid

Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Newcastle, Barcelona 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

Manchester Utd 3-2 Juventus, Feyenoord 2-0 Košice

Parma 2-0 Galatasaray, Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Sparta Praha

Group stage/league phase records

What was the record for most goals in a Champions League group in one night?

16 goals

25/10/2022, Group H: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

What is the record for most goals on each Champions League matchday?

Matchday 1: 69 goals in 18 games (2026/27)

Matchday 2: ﻿78 goals in 18 games (2026/27)

Matchday 3: 74 goals in 18 games (2026/27)﻿

Matchday 4: 58 goals in 16 games (2012/13)

Matchday 5: 67 goals in 18 games (2024/25)

Matchday 6: 59 goals in 18 games (2024/25)

Matchday 7: 61 goals in 18 games (2025/26)

Matchday 8: 64 goals in 18 games (2024/25)