Who are Lionel Messi's favourite opponents?

Wednesday 1 May 2019

Lionel Messi's goals versus Liverpool means there are only five clubs he has never scored against in Europe.

From his first goal in 2005 to the strike that brought up his century against Olympiacos, see all of Lionel Messi’s first 100 goals in UEFA club competitions.

Lionel Messi's two goals against Liverpool on Wednesday evening not only took him to 600 for Barcelona but ticked another club off the list of sides he has scored against.

MESSI AND RONALDO GOAL FOR GOAL

• Messi has scored 115 goals in 11,379 minutes of European football; that's a goal roughly every 99 minutes.

• The Argentinian has faced 39 different clubs in Europe (from 16 countries), failing to score against five: Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Internazionale Milano, Rubin Kazan and Udinese.

Watch Messi's Champions League debut
Watch Messi's Champions League debut

• Atlético are the side Messi has gone longest without scoring against: 360 minutes in UEFA competition. If Liverpool manage to keep the UEFA Champions League's ten-goal leading scorer quiet for both legs, they will join the Colchoneros atop that particular list.

• Chelsea are the side Messi has played the most minutes against (835 minutes across ten matches); he did not score in his first 730 minutes against the Blues, but struck three times in two games against them in 2017/18.

• The keeper who has gone the longest without conceding against Messi in Europe is Inter's Júlio César – 270 minutes – though Rubin Kazan's Sergei Ryzhikov may feel he has the moral right to that title. He has been unbeaten in 237 minutes against Messi; that run took in four matches, as opposed to Júlio César's three.

Júlio César: Messi's ultimate adversary?
Júlio César: Messi's ultimate adversary?©Getty Images

• Alisson Becker came within 15 minutes of taking that honour from compatriot Júlio César before Messi struck his first of the semi-final as the Brazilian stopper did not concede against Messi for Roma in last season's quarter-final. Within seven minutes Messi had managed another.

• Messi has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other team in UEFA competition – nine in 447 minutes comprising six games. On average, that's a goal every 49 minutes and 40 seconds.

• The Blaugrana man's most amenable opponents may have been Bayer Leverkusen: Messi has hit seven goals in 270 minutes against them, at a rate of one every 38 minutes and 34 seconds. Five of those strikes famously came in one match, a 7-1 win on 7 March 2012.

Who has Messi scored against in UEFA competition?

Opponents
by club		 Games Minutes Goals Minutes
per goal
AC Milan 8 720 8 90m
APOEL 2 180 3 60m
Ajax 3 247 6 41m 10s
Arsenal 6 447 9 49m 40s
Atlético 4 360 - -
Basel 2 120 2 60m
BATE 1 90 2 45m
Bayern 5 450 4 112m 30s
Benfica 2 122 - -
Bremen 2 49 1 49m
Celtic 6 488 8 61m
Chelsea 10 835 3 278m 20s
Dynamo Kyiv 2 180 2 90m
Internazionale 3 270 - -
Juventus 5 394 2 197m
København     2 180 3 60m
Leverkusen 3 270 7 38m 34s
Liverpool 3 270 2 135m
Lyon 6 538 5 107m 36s
Manchester City 6 540 6 90m
Manchester United      4 512 4 128m
Mönchengladbach 1 90 1 90m
Olympiacos 2 180 1 180m
Panathinaikos 4 293 4 73m 25s
Paris 8 614 4 153m 30s
Plzeň 2 180 3 60m
Porto 1 90 1 90m
PSV 2 180 4 45m
Rangers 2 180 1 180m
Real Madrid        2 180 2 90m
Roma 4 360 2 180m
Rubin Kazan 4 237 - -
Sevilla 2 210 2 105m
Shakhtar 5 420 3 140m
Spartak Moskva 2 180 4 45m
Sporting CP 4 266 1 266m
Stuttgart 3 270 3 90m
Tottenham 2 117 2 58m 30s
Udinese 1 70 - -
TOTAL 138 11379 115 98m 57s

• Of the big five European footballing nations, German opponents seem to suit Messi best: he scores on average every 70 minutes and 34 seconds against Bundesliga clubs. Goals are much rarer against sides from England (every 102m 8s), France (128m), Italy (151m 10s) and Spain (187m 30s).

• Messi may relish Portuguese rearguards least of all; in 478 minutes against Liga teams, he has scored just twice – a goal every 239 minutes.

Which nations' clubs has Messi scored against?

Opponents by nationality Games Minutes Goals Minutes
per goal
Belarus 1 90 2 45m
Cyprus 2 180 3 60m
Czech Republic 2 180 3 60m
Denmark 2 180 3 60m
England 33 2541 26 97m 43s
France 14 1152 9 128m
Germany 14 1129 16 70m 34s
Greece 6 473 5 94m 36s
Italy 21 1814 12 151m 10s
Netherlands 5 427 10 42m 42s
Portugal 7 478 2 239m
Russia 6 417 4 104m 15s
Scotland 8 668 9 74m 20s
Spain 8 750 4 187m 30s
Switzerland 2 120 2 60m
Ukraine 7 600 5 120m
TOTAL 138 11237 115 98m 57s

When Messi has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• Messi is relatively slow to get started after the whistle; his least prolific scoring periods are at the start of either half. By contrast, he seems to hit something of a critical goalscoring velocity in the final minutes, 14 goals between the 86th minute and the final whistle.

• Messi has scored 12 penalties in UEFA competition but failed to find the target with three; two saved (v Panathinaikos, September 2010, and v Manchester City, February 2015) and one against the crossbar (v Chelsea, April 2012).

Time Goals (penalties)
0–10 6
11–20 14 (2)
21–30 13 (2)
31–40 14 (1)
41–half-time 9 (1)
FIRST HALF 56
46–55 7 (2)
56–65 14 (2)
66–75 11 (1)
76–85 13 (1)
85–full-time 14
SECOND HALF 59
TOTAL 115

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 7 May 2019

Related Items

UEFA Champions League finalists' form guide

LiveUEFA Champions League finalists' form guide

The latest on Tottenham and Liverpool's results and form.
Champions League semi-finals: previous meetings

LiveChampions League semi-finals: previous meetings

Barcelona take on Liverpool and Tottenham meet Ajax for a place in the final. Have they met before?
Champions League semi-finals: final four confirmed

LiveChampions League semi-finals: final four confirmed

All you need to know about the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League semi-finalists.
Champions League semi-finals: their records at this stage

LiveChampions League semi-finals: their records at this stage

Barcelona are in their 16th semi while Tottenham end a 57-year absence: all four teams' record at this stage.
UEFA Champions League finalists' form guide

LiveUEFA Champions League finalists' form guide

The latest on Tottenham and Liverpool's results and form.
Top