Who are Lionel Messi's favourite opponents?

Lionel Messi's two goals against Liverpool on Wednesday evening not only took him to 600 for Barcelona but ticked another club off the list of sides he has scored against.

MESSI AND RONALDO GOAL FOR GOAL

• Messi has scored 115 goals in 11,379 minutes of European football; that's a goal roughly every 99 minutes.

• The Argentinian has faced 39 different clubs in Europe (from 16 countries), failing to score against five: Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Internazionale Milano, Rubin Kazan and Udinese.

• Atlético are the side Messi has gone longest without scoring against: 360 minutes in UEFA competition. If Liverpool manage to keep the UEFA Champions League's ten-goal leading scorer quiet for both legs, they will join the Colchoneros atop that particular list.

• Chelsea are the side Messi has played the most minutes against (835 minutes across ten matches); he did not score in his first 730 minutes against the Blues, but struck three times in two games against them in 2017/18.

• The keeper who has gone the longest without conceding against Messi in Europe is Inter's Júlio César – 270 minutes – though Rubin Kazan's Sergei Ryzhikov may feel he has the moral right to that title. He has been unbeaten in 237 minutes against Messi; that run took in four matches, as opposed to Júlio César's three.

• Alisson Becker came within 15 minutes of taking that honour from compatriot Júlio César before Messi struck his first of the semi-final as the Brazilian stopper did not concede against Messi for Roma in last season's quarter-final. Within seven minutes Messi had managed another.

• Messi has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other team in UEFA competition – nine in 447 minutes comprising six games. On average, that's a goal every 49 minutes and 40 seconds.

• The Blaugrana man's most amenable opponents may have been Bayer Leverkusen: Messi has hit seven goals in 270 minutes against them, at a rate of one every 38 minutes and 34 seconds. Five of those strikes famously came in one match, a 7-1 win on 7 March 2012.

Who has Messi scored against in UEFA competition?



Opponents

by club Games Minutes Goals Minutes

per goal AC Milan 8 720 8 90m APOEL 2 180 3 60m Ajax 3 247 6 41m 10s Arsenal 6 447 9 49m 40s Atlético 4 360 - - Basel 2 120 2 60m BATE 1 90 2 45m Bayern 5 450 4 112m 30s Benfica 2 122 - - Bremen 2 49 1 49m Celtic 6 488 8 61m Chelsea 10 835 3 278m 20s Dynamo Kyiv 2 180 2 90m Internazionale 3 270 - - Juventus 5 394 2 197m København 2 180 3 60m Leverkusen 3 270 7 38m 34s Liverpool 3 270 2 135m Lyon 6 538 5 107m 36s Manchester City 6 540 6 90m Manchester United 4 512 4 128m Mönchengladbach 1 90 1 90m Olympiacos 2 180 1 180m Panathinaikos 4 293 4 73m 25s Paris 8 614 4 153m 30s Plzeň 2 180 3 60m Porto 1 90 1 90m PSV 2 180 4 45m Rangers 2 180 1 180m Real Madrid 2 180 2 90m Roma 4 360 2 180m Rubin Kazan 4 237 - - Sevilla 2 210 2 105m Shakhtar 5 420 3 140m Spartak Moskva 2 180 4 45m Sporting CP 4 266 1 266m Stuttgart 3 270 3 90m Tottenham 2 117 2 58m 30s Udinese 1 70 - - TOTAL 138 11379 115 98m 57s

• Of the big five European footballing nations, German opponents seem to suit Messi best: he scores on average every 70 minutes and 34 seconds against Bundesliga clubs. Goals are much rarer against sides from England (every 102m 8s), France (128m), Italy (151m 10s) and Spain (187m 30s).

• Messi may relish Portuguese rearguards least of all; in 478 minutes against Liga teams, he has scored just twice – a goal every 239 minutes.

Which nations' clubs has Messi scored against?

Opponents by nationality Games Minutes Goals Minutes

per goal Belarus 1 90 2 45m Cyprus 2 180 3 60m Czech Republic 2 180 3 60m Denmark 2 180 3 60m England 33 2541 26 97m 43s France 14 1152 9 128m Germany 14 1129 16 70m 34s Greece 6 473 5 94m 36s Italy 21 1814 12 151m 10s Netherlands 5 427 10 42m 42s Portugal 7 478 2 239m Russia 6 417 4 104m 15s Scotland 8 668 9 74m 20s Spain 8 750 4 187m 30s Switzerland 2 120 2 60m Ukraine 7 600 5 120m TOTAL 138 11237 115 98m 57s

When Messi has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• Messi is relatively slow to get started after the whistle; his least prolific scoring periods are at the start of either half. By contrast, he seems to hit something of a critical goalscoring velocity in the final minutes, 14 goals between the 86th minute and the final whistle.

• Messi has scored 12 penalties in UEFA competition but failed to find the target with three; two saved (v Panathinaikos, September 2010, and v Manchester City, February 2015) and one against the crossbar (v Chelsea, April 2012).