Buffon back to Juve: Champions League's top goalkeepers
Thursday 4 July 2019
Article summary
At 41, Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus following a season with Paris; where does he rank?
Article top media content
Article body
Gianluigi Buffon has kept 50 UEFA Champions League clean sheets (group stage to final) and played 165 UEFA club competition games, but he is not the undisputed No1 among the No1s just yet.
Goalkeepers: Most European Cup appearances
European Cup (ECCC)/UEFA Champions League (UCL) games including qualifying; Totals in brackets is group stage to final only.
|
Appearances/player
|Final wins
|Goals conceded
|Clean sheets*
|Goals conceded per game
|181 (177): Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)
|3
|205 (203)
|59 (57)
|1.13 (1.15)
|130 (122): Gianluigi Buffon (Parma, Juventus, Paris)
|0
|126 (119)
|53 (50)
|0.97 (0.98)
|111 (111): Petr Čech (Sparta, Chelsea, Arsenal)
|1
|103 (103)
|49 (49)
|0.93 (0.93)
|110 (106): Víctor Valdes (Barcelona)
|3
|90 (89)
|48 (45)
|0.82 (0.84)
|109 (77): Olexandr Shovkovskiy (Dynamo Kyiv)
|0
|145 (114)
|28 (16)
|1.33 (1.48)
|107 (103): Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)
|1
|106 (104)
|35 (33)
|0.99 (1.01)
|100 (98): Edwin van der Sar* (Ajax, Juventus, Man. United)
|2
|79 (79)
|53 (51)
|0.79 (0.81)
|100 (98): Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern München)
|1
|94 (94)
|39 (37)
|0.94 (0.96)
|81 (69): Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli)
|0
|82 (78)
|32 (24)
|1.01 (1.13)
|76 (72): Dida (AC Milan)
|2
|59 (56)
|37 (35)
|0.78 (0.78)
*Clean sheets include partial games: e.g. Lehmann's in the first 18 minutes of the 2006 UCL final
Van der Sar (Ajax 1995 and United 2008) is the only goalkeeper to have won the ECCC/UCL with two teams.
Goalkeepers who have played in the most UEFA club competition* games
188: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)
171: Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, AC Milan)
165: Gianluigi Buffon (Parma, Juventus, Paris)
143: Olexandr Shovkovskiy (Dynamo Kyiv)
143: Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, Manchester United)
142: Oliver Kahn (Karlsruhe, Bayern München)
140: Petr Čech (Chmel Blšany, Sparta, Chelsea, Arsenal)
125: Frank Rost (Werder Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)
118: Víctor Valdes (Barcelona)
116: Jens Lehmann (Schalke, Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)
*Includes European Cup/UEFA Champions League (ECCC/UCL), UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup and European/South American Cup
Goalkeepers who have won the most caps for a UEFA nation
176: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)
167: Iker Casillas (Spain)
143: Thomas Ravelli (Sweden)
134: Shay Given (Republic of Ireland)
133: Andreas Isaksson (Sweden)
132: Peter Jehle (Liechtenstein)
130: Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands)
129: Peter Schmeichel (Denmark)
126: Andoni Zubizarreta (Spain)
125: Peter Shilton (England)
124: Petr Čech (Czech Republic)
Goalkeepers who have won the most ECCC/UCL titles
3= Keylor Navas (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)
3= Juan Alonso (Real Madrid 1956, 1957, 1958)
3= Iker Casillas (Real Madrid 2000, 2002, 2014)
3= Ray Clemence (Liverpool 1977, 1978, 1981)
3= Sepp Maier (Bayern München 1974, 1975, 1976)
3= Heinz Stuy* (Ajax 1971, 1972, 1973)
3= Víctor Valdes (Barcelona 2006, 2009, 2011)
*Uniquely, Stuy kept clean sheets in all of his finals
Goalkeepers who have won all three major UEFA club competitions*
Vítor Baía (ECCC/UCL: Porto, 2004, ECWC: Barcelona, 1997, UCUP/UEL: Porto, 2003)
Stefano Tacconi (ECCC/UCL: 1985, Juventus, ECWC: Juventus, 1984, UCUP/UEL: Juventus, 1990)
*Includes European Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup
Goalkeepers who have scored the most ECCC/UCL goals
3: Hans-Jörg Butt (Hamburg, Leverkusen, Bayern München)*
2= Vincent Enyeama (Hapoel Tel-Aviv)
2= Dimitar Ivankov (Levski Sofia)
1= Sinan Bolat (Standard Liège)
1= Eloy Casals (Santa Coloma)
*Butt converted penalties against Juventus for three clubs
Youngest goalkeeper to win the ECCC/UCL
Iker Casillas (Real Madrid v Valencia, 2000) – 19 years 4 days
Oldest goalkeeper to win the ECCC/UCL
Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United v Chelsea, 2008) – 37 years 205 days
Youngest goalkeeper to play in the ECCC/UCL
Mile Svilar (Benfica v Manchester United, 18/10/17) – 18 years and 52 days
Oldest goalkeeper to play in the ECCC/UCL
Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid v Lazio, 11/12/07) – 43 years and 253 days
Oldest goalkeeper to play in an ECCC/UCL final
Dino Zoff (Hamburg 1-0 Juventus, 1983) – 41 years 86 days
Most consecutive ECCC/UCL clean sheets
9: Jens Lehmann (Arsenal, 09/03/05-17/05/06*)
*Lehmann was dismissed (having not conceded) 18 minutes into the final game of that run – Arsenal's 2006 UEFA Champions League final loss to Barcelona