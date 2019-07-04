Buffon back to Juve: Champions League's top goalkeepers

Gianluigi Buffon has kept 50 UEFA Champions League clean sheets (group stage to final) and played 165 UEFA club competition games, but he is not the undisputed No1 among the No1s just yet.

Goalkeepers: Most European Cup appearances

European Cup (ECCC)/UEFA Champions League (UCL) games including qualifying; Totals in brackets is group stage to final only.

Appearances/player Final wins Goals conceded Clean sheets* Goals conceded per game 181 (177): Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto) 3 205 (203) 59 (57) 1.13 (1.15) 130 (122): Gianluigi Buffon (Parma, Juventus, Paris) 0 126 (119) 53 (50) 0.97 (0.98) 111 (111): Petr Čech (Sparta, Chelsea, Arsenal) 1 103 (103) 49 (49) 0.93 (0.93) 110 (106): Víctor Valdes (Barcelona) 3 90 (89) 48 (45) 0.82 (0.84) 109 (77): Olexandr Shovkovskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) 0 145 (114) 28 (16) 1.33 (1.48) 107 (103): Oliver Kahn (Bayern München) 1 106 (104) 35 (33) 0.99 (1.01) 100 (98): Edwin van der Sar* (Ajax, Juventus, Man. United) 2 79 (79) 53 (51) 0.79 (0.81) 100 (98): Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern München) 1 94 (94) 39 (37) 0.94 (0.96) 81 (69): Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli) 0 82 (78) 32 (24) 1.01 (1.13) 76 (72): Dida (AC Milan) 2 59 (56) 37 (35) 0.78 (0.78)

*Clean sheets include partial games: e.g. Lehmann's in the first 18 minutes of the 2006 UCL final



Van der Sar (Ajax 1995 and United 2008) is the only goalkeeper to have won the ECCC/UCL with two teams.

Goalkeepers who have played in the most UEFA club competition* games

Casillas is still going strong with Porto ©Getty Images

188: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

171: Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, AC Milan)

165: Gianluigi Buffon (Parma, Juventus, Paris)

143: Olexandr Shovkovskiy (Dynamo Kyiv)

143: Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, Manchester United)

142: Oliver Kahn (Karlsruhe, Bayern München)

140: Petr Čech (Chmel Blšany, Sparta, Chelsea, Arsenal)

125: Frank Rost (Werder Bremen, Schalke, Hamburg)

118: Víctor Valdes (Barcelona)

116: Jens Lehmann (Schalke, Dortmund, Arsenal, Stuttgart)

*Includes European Cup/UEFA Champions League (ECCC/UCL), UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup and European/South American Cup

Goalkeepers who have won the most caps for a UEFA nation

176: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

167: Iker Casillas (Spain)

143: Thomas Ravelli (Sweden)

134: Shay Given (Republic of Ireland)

133: Andreas Isaksson (Sweden)

132: Peter Jehle (Liechtenstein)

130: Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands)

129: Peter Schmeichel (Denmark)

126: Andoni Zubizarreta (Spain)

125: Peter Shilton (England)

124: Petr Čech (Czech Republic)

Goalkeepers who have won the most ECCC/UCL titles

Keylor Navas has won the Champions League three times ©Getty Images

3= Keylor Navas (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)

3= Juan Alonso (Real Madrid 1956, 1957, 1958)

3= Iker Casillas (Real Madrid 2000, 2002, 2014)

3= Ray Clemence (Liverpool 1977, 1978, 1981)

3= Sepp Maier (Bayern München 1974, 1975, 1976)

3= Heinz Stuy* (Ajax 1971, 1972, 1973)

3= Víctor Valdes (Barcelona 2006, 2009, 2011)

*Uniquely, Stuy kept clean sheets in all of his finals

Goalkeepers who have won all three major UEFA club competitions*

Vítor Baía (ECCC/UCL: Porto, 2004, ECWC: Barcelona, 1997, UCUP/UEL: Porto, 2003)

Stefano Tacconi (ECCC/UCL: 1985, Juventus, ECWC: Juventus, 1984, UCUP/UEL: Juventus, 1990)

*Includes European Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup

Goalkeepers who have scored the most ECCC/UCL goals

3: Hans-Jörg Butt (Hamburg, Leverkusen, Bayern München)*

2= Vincent Enyeama (Hapoel Tel-Aviv)

2= Dimitar Ivankov (Levski Sofia)

1= Sinan Bolat (Standard Liège)

1= Eloy Casals (Santa Coloma)

*Butt converted penalties against Juventus for three clubs

Youngest goalkeeper to win the ECCC/UCL

Iker Casillas (Real Madrid v Valencia, 2000) – 19 years 4 days

Oldest goalkeeper to win the ECCC/UCL

Van der Sar with the trophy in 2008 ©Getty Images

Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United v Chelsea, 2008) – 37 years 205 days

Youngest goalkeeper to play in the ECCC/UCL

Mile Svilar (Benfica v Manchester United, 18/10/17) – 18 years and 52 days

Oldest goalkeeper to play in the ECCC/UCL

Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid v Lazio, 11/12/07) – 43 years and 253 days

Oldest goalkeeper to play in an ECCC/UCL final

Dino Zoff (Hamburg 1-0 Juventus, 1983) – 41 years 86 days

Most consecutive ECCC/UCL clean sheets

9: Jens Lehmann (Arsenal, 09/03/05-17/05/06*)

*Lehmann was dismissed (having not conceded) 18 minutes into the final game of that run – Arsenal's 2006 UEFA Champions League final loss to Barcelona