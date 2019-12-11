Champions League youngest goalkeepers: Vandevoordt, Svilar, Casillas

Aged 17 years 287 days, Maarten Vandevoordt set a record in Genk's 4-0 loss at Napoli on Tuesday night, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to appear in the UEFA Champions League.

He now tops a list featuring some greats from past times, not least Iker Casillas – who was just 18 when he made his first start for Real Madrid in the world's top club competition.



Youngest UEFA Champions League scorers

17 years 287 days: Maarten Vandevoordt (Napoli 4-0 Genk, 10/12/19)

18 years 52 days: Mile Svilar (Benfica 0-1 Man. United, 18/10/17)

18 years 118 days: Iker Casillas (Olympiacos 3-3 Real Madrid, 15/09/99)

18 years 125 days: Nikolay Mihaylov (Levski Sofia 0-3 Werder Bremen, 31/10/06)

18 years 159 days: Igor Akinfeev (Porto 0-0 CSKA Moskva, 14/09/04)

18 years 246 days: Adrian Šemper (Lyon 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb, 14/09/16)

18 years 262 days: Maxim Kabanov (Spartak Moskva 2-2 Feyenoord, 18/09/01)

18 years 327 days: David de Gea (Porto 2-0 Atlético Madrid, 30/09/09)

19 years 61 days: Pepe Reina (Barcelona 1-0 Fenerbahçe, 31/10/01)

19 years 77 days: Timon Wellenreuther (Schalke 0-2 Real Madrid, 18/02/15)

(Group stage to final only)