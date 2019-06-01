Istanbul to host 2020 UEFA Champions League final
Saturday 1 June 2019
The Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, stage for the famous 2005 final, will host the decider again in 2020.
UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool will have an extra incentive to defend their title next season as the final returns to Istanbul's Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı – a legendary venue in Liverpool lore.
- Gdansk to host 2020 Europa League final
- Porto to host 2020 UEFA Super Cup
- Vienna to host 2020 women's final
The home of the Turkish national team, the Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı is the country's largest stadium, and famously staged the 2005 UEFA Champions League decider, when Liverpool came from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties.
Named in honour of Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, the venue was opened in 2002 and has held major athletics events – and a U2 concert – as well as being a home for Istanbul clubs Galatasaray (2003/04), İstanbul Başakşehir (2007–14) and Beşiktaş (2013–16).