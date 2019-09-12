Champions League group stage records and statistics
Thursday 12 September 2019
Most appearances, goals, fastest, youngest, oldest, most successful, biggest wins and more.
Key facts
- Most group stage appearances: Barcelona, Real Madrid
- Madrid hold records for most points, goals and qualifications
- Lionel Messi now five clear of Ronaldo on 66 group goals
- Number of clubs to feature in group stage: 140
ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES SINCE 1992/93, NOT INCLUDING SECOND GROUP STAGE (1999/2000–2002/03)
Players
Most appearances
94 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)
83 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
80 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
Most goals
66 Lionel Messi
61 Cristiano Ronaldo
43 Karim Benzema
Most goals in a game
5 Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21/10/14)
Most goals in a single group stage
11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)
Fastest goal
10.96 seconds Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 01/11/11)
Fastest own goal
2:09 Iñigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23/10/13)
Fastest hat-trick
8 minutes Bafétimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/11)
Youngest player
16 years 87 days Celestine Babayaro (Steaua Bucureşti 1-1 Anderlecht, 23/11/94)
Youngest scorer
17 years 195 days Peter Ofori-Quaye (Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, 01/10/97)
Oldest player
43 years 253 days Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11/12/07)
Oldest scorer
38 years 59 days Francesco Totti (CSKA Moskva 1-1 Roma, 25/11/14)
Clubs
Most group campaigns by club
24 Barcelona*, Real Madrid*
23 Bayern*, Porto
Most points (2 points for a win in 1992/93, 1993/94 & 1994/95)
297 Real Madrid
287 Barcelona (290 if 3 points for a win throughout)
Most goals
333 Real Madrid
307 Barcelona
Most qualifications from group stage
23 Real Madrid
Most consecutive qualifications from group stage
22 Real Madrid (since 1997/98)
Most first-place group stage finishes
17 Barcelona
Most consecutive first-place group stage finishes
12 Barcelona (since 2007/08)
Most wins in a single season
6 AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15)
Most draws in a single season
6 AEK Athens (2002/03)
Most goals scored in a single season
25 Paris Saint-Germain (2017/18)
Most goals conceded in a single campaign
24 BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17)
Most total goals involving a single team (for and against)
33 Legia Warszawa (2016/17)
Fewest goals conceded in a single season
1 AC Milan (1992/93), Ajax (1995/96), Juventus (1996/97, 2004/05), Valencia (2005/06), Liverpool (2005/06), Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Monaco (2014/15), Paris Saint-Germain (2015/16), Barcelona (2017/18)
Fewest goals scored in a single season
0 Deportivo La Coruña (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)
Biggest group-winning points margin
11 Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2014/15)
Fewest points to qualify (3 points for a win)
6 Zenit (2013/14)
Most points without going through
12 Paris Saint-Germain** (1997/98), Napoli (2013/14)
Matches
Most goals in a group game
12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (22/11/16)
Biggest margin of victory
8-0 Liverpool 8-0 Beşiktaş (06/11/07), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmö (08/12/15)
Highest-scoring draw
4-4 Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13/09/00), Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20/10/15)
Country records
Most group stage club campaigns
91 Spain*
88 England*
78 Germany*, Italy*
Most different national representatives
13 Germany, Spain
10 England, France, Italy*
Countries never represented
22 Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Republic of Ireland, San Marino, Wales
*includes 2019/20
**finished second but not one of the two best runners-up that qualified