Champions League qualification: permutations based on 2019 UEFA club finals

Now that we know this season's UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finalists, UEFA.com looks at how each final outcome would have an impact on qualification for next season.

2019/20 GROUP STAGE AS IT STANDS

Will the result of the UEFA Champions League final affect qualification?

No. Both Liverpool and Tottenham have already qualified automatically for the 2019/20 group stage. Therefore, whoever wins in Madrid, the automatic berth normally allocated to the previous season's winners will be passed to the champions of the national association ranked 11th (Austria).

What happens if Chelsea win the UEFA Europa League?

Like Liverpool and Tottenham (and Premier League champions Manchester City), the Blues have also secured a UEFA Champions League group stage berth after they finished third in the English top flight. If they win in Baku, their automatic berth would therefore be passed to the third-placed team in the national association ranked fifth (France).

What happens if Arsenal win the UEFA Europa League?

Arsenal completed the Premier League season in fifth, missing out on an automatic UEFA Champions League spot next term but earning a UEFA Europa League group stage place. However, the Gunners would seal a berth in the UEFA Champions League group phase for 2019/20 if they defeat Chelsea in Baku.