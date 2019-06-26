All you need to know: 2019/20 UEFA Champions League

When does it start?

The action gets under way on 25 June – exactly 24 days after Liverpool were crowned champions for the sixth time in Madrid – with the semi-finals of the preliminary round. Three further qualifying rounds follow before the play-offs at the end of August to confirm the group stage line-up. That phase begins on 17 September and runs every two or three weeks until 11 December. The knockout stages begin on 18 February, with the season culminating in Istanbul on 30 May.

Prishtina's Fadil Vokrri Stadium stages the preliminary round ©FFK

Twenty-six of the 32 teams that will contest the 2019/20 group stage are confirmed, and they will be joined by six play-off winners in August. Those six sides will come through one of these qualifying paths:

Champions route – this path is for domestic title holders, starting with the four lowest-ranked nations in the preliminary round (played as a knockout mini-tournament in Kosovo). The victors are joined by the next 31 lowest-ranked teams in the first qualifying round, with the next four sides added at the following stage. The ten winners plus another two new entrants then face off in the third qualifying round, with the triumphant six then joined by two more sides in four play-off ties. Excluding the preliminary round, all ties are played over two legs, home and away.

League route – there are three rounds in all. Four teams start in the second qualifying round, with the two winners joined by six more sides in the next phase. Four teams reach the play-offs, with two ties determining who makes it through to the group stage. All ties are played over two legs, home and away.

UEFA rankings: association club coefficients

Who's already in the group stage?

Log in for free to watch the highlights See how Liverpool celebrated their Madrid glory

ESP: Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, Valencia

ENG: Manchester City, Liverpool (holders), Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur

ITA: Juventus, Napoli, Atalanta, Internazionale Milano

GER: Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen

FRA: Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, Lyon

RUS: Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva

POR: Benfica

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

BEL: Genk

TUR: Galatasaray

AUT: Salzburg

When are the draws?

11 June: Preliminary round draw, Nyon

18 June: First & second qualifying round draws, Nyon

22 July: Third qualifying round draw, Nyon

5 August: Play-off round draw, Nyon

29 August: Group stage draw, Monaco

16 December: Round of 16 draw, Nyon

20 March: Quarter-final and semi-final draws, Nyon

Where is the final?

The 2020 final will be at the Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul – the home of the Turkish national team. The game is scheduled for Saturday 30 May 2020, kick-off 21:00CET.

All information and teams subject to final approval from UEFA