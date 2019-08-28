Champions League group stage draw pots confirmed
Wednesday 28 August 2019
Article summary
The four seeding pots have been confirmed for the group stage draw, streamed at 18:00 CET.
Article top media content
Article body
Ahead of Thursday's UEFA Champions League group stage draw, streamed live on UEFA.com from 18:00 CET, the 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots.
Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.
Pot 1
Liverpool (ENG, holders)
Chelsea (ENG, UEFA Europa League winners)
Barcelona (ESP)
Manchester City (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Bayern (GER)
Paris (FRA)
Zenit (RUS)
Pot 2
Real Madrid (ESP) coefficient 146.000
Atlético Madrid (ESP) 127.000
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 85.000
Napoli (ITA) 80.000
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 80.000
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 78.000
Ajax (NED) 70.500
Benfica (POR) 68.000
Pot 3
Lyon (FRA) 61.500
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 61.000
Salzburg (AUT) 54.500
Olympiacos (GRE) 44.000
Club Brugge (BEL) 39.500
Valencia (ESP) 37.000
Internazionale Milano (ITA) 31.000
GNK Dinamo (CRO) 29.500
Pot 4
Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 28.500
Genk (BEL) 25.000
Galatasaray (TUR) 22.500
RB Leipzig (GER) 22.000
Slavia Praha (CZE) 21.500
Crvena zvezda (SRB) 16.750
Atalanta (ITA) 14.945
LOSC Lille (FRA) 11.699
Draw procedure
- The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage under the competition system introduced in 2018/19 are joined by the six winners of the play-off ties.
No team can play a club from their own association and, based on decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, clubs from Russia and Ukraine must not be drawn in the same group.
In the case of associations with two or more representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesday and Wednesday.
If a paired club is drawn, for example, in Groups A, B, C or D, the other paired club – once drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of Groups E, F, G or H.
- The draw also establishes the groups for the UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League.
Season calendar
17/18 September: group stage, matchday one
1/2 October: group stage, matchday two
22/23 October: group stage, matchday three
5/6 November: group stage, matchday four
26/27 November: group stage, matchday five
10/11 December: group stage, matchday six
16 December: round of 16 draw
18/19/25/26 February: round of 16, first leg
10/11/17/18 March: round of 16, second leg
20 March: quarter-final & semi-final draw
7/8 April: quarter-finals, first leg
14/15 April: quarter-finals, second leg
28/29 April: semi-finals, first leg
5/6 May: semi-finals, second leg
Saturday 30 May: final – Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul