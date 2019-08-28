Champions League group stage draw pots confirmed

Wednesday 28 August 2019

The four seeding pots have been confirmed for the group stage draw, streamed at 18:00 CET.

Holders Liverpool head Pot 1
Holders Liverpool head Pot 1 ©AFP/Getty Images

Ahead of Thursday's UEFA Champions League group stage draw, streamed live on UEFA.com from 18:00 CET, the 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots.

Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

Pot 1

Liverpool (ENG, holders)
Chelsea (ENG, UEFA Europa League winners)
Barcelona (ESP)
Manchester City (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Bayern (GER)
Paris (FRA)
Zenit (RUS)

Pot 2

Real Madrid (ESP) coefficient 146.000
Atlético Madrid (ESP) 127.000
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 85.000
Napoli (ITA) 80.000
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 80.000
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 78.000
Ajax (NED) 70.500
Benfica (POR) 68.000

Pot 3

Lyon (FRA) 61.500
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 61.000 
Salzburg (AUT) 54.500
Olympiacos (GRE) 44.000
Club Brugge (BEL) 39.500
Valencia (ESP) 37.000
Internazionale Milano (ITA) 31.000
GNK Dinamo (CRO) 29.500

Atalanta will be making their debut this season
Atalanta will be making their debut this season©Getty Images

Pot 4

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 28.500
Genk (BEL) 25.000
Galatasaray (TUR) 22.500
RB Leipzig (GER) 22.000
Slavia Praha (CZE) 21.500
Crvena zvezda (SRB) 16.750
Atalanta (ITA) 14.945
LOSC Lille (FRA) 11.699

Draw procedure

  • No team can play a club from their own association and, based on decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, clubs from Russia and Ukraine must not be drawn in the same group.

  • In the case of associations with two or more representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • If a paired club is drawn, for example, in Groups A, B, C or D, the other paired club – once drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of Groups E, F, G or H.

  • The draw also establishes the groups for the UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League.

Season calendar

17/18 September: group stage, matchday one
1/2 October: group stage, matchday two
22/23 October: group stage, matchday three
5/6 November: group stage, matchday four
26/27 November: group stage, matchday five
10/11 December: group stage, matchday six

16 December: round of 16 draw

18/19/25/26 February: round of 16, first leg
10/11/17/18 March: round of 16, second leg

20 March: quarter-final & semi-final draw

7/8 April: quarter-finals, first leg
14/15 April: quarter-finals, second leg
28/29 April: semi-finals, first leg
5/6 May: semi-finals, second leg

Saturday 30 May: final – Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul

