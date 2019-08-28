Champions League group stage draw pots confirmed

Ahead of Thursday's UEFA Champions League group stage draw, streamed live on UEFA.com from 18:00 CET, the 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots.

Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Liverpool's six European titles

Liverpool (ENG, holders)

Chelsea (ENG, UEFA Europa League winners)

Barcelona (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Bayern (GER)

Paris (FRA)

Zenit (RUS)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch goals from Madrid's 13 European Cup wins

Real Madrid (ESP) coefficient 146.000

Atlético Madrid (ESP) 127.000

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 85.000

Napoli (ITA) 80.000

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 80.000

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 78.000

Ajax (NED) 70.500

Benfica (POR) 68.000

Log in for free to watch the highlights Relive Inter's glory in 2010

Lyon (FRA) 61.500

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 61.000

Salzburg (AUT) 54.500

Olympiacos (GRE) 44.000

Club Brugge (BEL) 39.500

Valencia (ESP) 37.000

Internazionale Milano (ITA) 31.000

GNK Dinamo (CRO) 29.500

Atalanta will be making their debut this season ©Getty Images

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 28.500

Genk (BEL) 25.000

Galatasaray (TUR) 22.500

RB Leipzig (GER) 22.000

Slavia Praha (CZE) 21.500

Crvena zvezda (SRB) 16.750

Atalanta (ITA) 14.945

LOSC Lille (FRA) 11.699

Draw procedure



The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage under the competition system introduced in 2018/19 are joined by the six winners of the play-off ties.

No team can play a club from their own association and, based on decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, clubs from Russia and Ukraine must not be drawn in the same group.

In the case of associations with two or more representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesday and Wednesday.

If a paired club is drawn, for example, in Groups A, B, C or D, the other paired club – once drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of Groups E, F, G or H.

The draw also establishes the groups for the UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League.

Season calendar



17/18 September: group stage, matchday one

1/2 October: group stage, matchday two

22/23 October: group stage, matchday three

5/6 November: group stage, matchday four

26/27 November: group stage, matchday five

10/11 December: group stage, matchday six

16 December: round of 16 draw

18/19/25/26 February: round of 16, first leg

10/11/17/18 March: round of 16, second leg

20 March: quarter-final & semi-final draw

7/8 April: quarter-finals, first leg

14/15 April: quarter-finals, second leg

28/29 April: semi-finals, first leg

5/6 May: semi-finals, second leg

Saturday 30 May: final – Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul