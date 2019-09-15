Will Ansu Fati break a Champions League record?

Sunday 15 September 2019

Already a history-maker at 16, Barcelona's Ansu Fati can become the UEFA Champions League's youngest scorer.

Ansu Fati has burst onto the scene with Barcelona this season
Ansu Fati has burst onto the scene with Barcelona this season ©Getty Images

Ansu Fati has made a blistering start to his Barcelona career – and the teenage winger now has a UEFA Champions League record within his sights as the group stage gets under way.

The 16-year-old made headlines again on Saturday with a goal and an assist for Frenkie de Jong as Barcelona defeated Valencia 5-2, Fati becoming the youngest player in Liga history to score and deliver an assist in the same game. That came two weeks after his maiden Barça strike in a 2-2 draw with Osasuna, which earned him a place in the books as the Catalan club's youngest ever scorer.

Peter Ofori-Quaye set the record in 1997
Peter Ofori-Quaye set the record in 1997©Getty Images

With Barcelona set to visit Dortmund on Tuesday for their Group F opener, the Guinea-Bissau prodigy will be hoping for the chance to become the youngest scorer in UEFA Champions League history. That record is currently held by Peter Ofori-Quaye, who found the net aged 17 years and 195 days for Olympiacos against Rosenborg in October 1997.

Fati will be aged 16 years and 322 days when Barça begin their campaign in Germany, which means that the No31 has almost the entire season to set a new benchmark. The record will be his if he manages to open his account between now and the end of the semi-finals – unless another young talent emerges to take the crown!

Youngest UEFA Champions League scorers*

17 years 195 days: Peter Ofori-Quaye (Rosenborg 5-1 Olympiacos, 01/10/97)
17 years 216 days: Mateo Kovačić (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 07/12/11)
17 years 218 days: Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal 5-1 Rosenborg, 07/12/04)
17 years 218 days: Bojan Krkić (Schalke 0-1 Barcelona, 01/04/08)
17 years 241 days: Martin Klein (Panathinaikos 2-1 Sparta Praha, 27/02/02)

Youngest UEFA Champions League debutants*

16 years 87 days: Céléstine Babayaro (Anderlecht 1-1 Steaua, 23/11/94)
16 years 128 days: Alen Halilović (Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain, 24/10/12)
16 years 148 days: Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht 0-3 Olympiacos, 02/10/13)
16 years 242 days: Charis Mavrias (Panathinaikos 0-0 Rubin Kazan, 20/10/10)
16 years 263 days: Kenneth Zohore (Barcelona 2-0 København, 20/10/10)

*UEFA Champions League only; European Champion Clubs' Cup not included

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 15 September 2019

Related Items

Matchday one briefing: what you need to know

LiveMatchday one briefing: what you need to know

It's back! The 2019/20 group stage kicks off this week with several tasty fixtures.
Champions League all-time top scorers

LiveChampions League all-time top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have set a daunting pace at the top of the leaderboard.
Champions League group stage records and statistics

LiveChampions League group stage records and statistics

Most appearances, goals, fastest, youngest, oldest, most successful, biggest wins and more.
Champions League 2019/20: all the group stage fixtures

LiveChampions League 2019/20: all the group stage fixtures

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures have been released: find out who plays who and when.
Matchday one briefing: what you need to know

LiveMatchday one briefing: what you need to know

It's back! The 2019/20 group stage kicks off this week with several tasty fixtures.
Top