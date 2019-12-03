Champions League round of 16 draw: all you need to know

Tuesday 3 December 2019

When is the draw for the first Champions League knockout stage? Who is involved? How does it work?

©Getty Images

When is it?

The draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 16 December. The live stream will begin here at 12:00 CET.

Who is involved?

The draw features the eight group winners (seeded) and eight runners-up (unseeded):

Seeded

Barcelona (ESP)*
Bayern (GER)*
Juventus (ITA)*
Manchester City (ENG)*
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)*

Unseeded

Real Madrid (ESP)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

To be confirmed

Leipzig (GER)

How does the draw work?

  • The seeded teams are at home in the second legs.
  • No team can play a club from their UEFA Champions League group or a side from the same national association.
  • Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draw.

When do ties take place?

The first legs are scheduled for 18, 19, 25 and 26 February, with the second legs on 10, 11, 17 and 18 March. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET. The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on 20 March.

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 3 December 2019

