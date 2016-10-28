Season highlights
Road to the final
Final
06 Jun
Semi-finals2nd leg
13 May
12 May1st leg
06 May
05 May
Group stage standings
Group A Live now
|P
|Pts
|ATL Club Atlético de Madrid
|6
|13
|JUV Juventus
|6
|10
|OLY Olympiacos FC
|6
|9
|MAL Malmö FF
|6
|3
Group B Live now
|P
|Pts
|RM Real Madrid CF
|6
|18
|BSL FC Basel 1893
|6
|7
|LIV Liverpool FC
|6
|5
|LUD PFC Ludogorets 1945
|6
|4
Group C Live now
|P
|Pts
|MON AS Monaco FC
|6
|11
|BL Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|6
|10
|ZEN FC Zenit
|6
|7
|SLB SL Benfica
|6
|5
Group D Live now
|P
|Pts
|BVB Borussia Dortmund
|6
|13
|ARS Arsenal FC
|6
|13
|AND RSC Anderlecht
|6
|6
|GAL Galatasaray AŞ
|6
|1
Group E Live now
|P
|Pts
|BAY FC Bayern München
|6
|15
|MC Manchester City FC
|6
|8
|ASR AS Roma
|6
|5
|CSM PFC CSKA Moskva
|6
|5
Group F Live now
|P
|Pts
|BAR FC Barcelona
|6
|15
|PAR Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|13
|AJX AFC Ajax
|6
|5
|APO APOEL FC
|6
|1
Group G Live now
|P
|Pts
|CHE Chelsea FC
|6
|14
|SCH FC Schalke 04
|6
|8
|SCP Sporting Clube de Portugal
|6
|7
|MBR NK Maribor
|6
|3
Group H Live now
|P
|Pts
|POR FC Porto
|6
|14
|SHK FC Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|9
|ATH Athletic Club
|6
|7
|BTE FC BATE Borisov
|6
|3
The season in numbers
Key season statistics
-
Goals574
-
Matches Played215
Top goalscorers
-
Ronaldo
Real Madrid10
-
Neymar
Barcelona10
-
Messi
Barcelona10
Most appearances
-
Buffon
Juventus13
-
Lichtsteiner
Juventus13
-
Tévez
Juventus13