Liverpool v Barcelona preview: all you need to know

Barcelona lead 3-0 after last week's first leg in Spain

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino out for the home team



Liverpool 13 unbeaten at home in Champions League

Barça have lost one in ten away in Champions League

Spurs or Ajax await winners in Madrid final on 1 June

UEFA.com reporters' views

First leg: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool

Matthew Howarth, Liverpool: It would be doing Jürgen Klopp's side a major disservice to claim that their hopes of reaching the final rested on the recovery of Mohamed Salah, but the absence of both the Egyptian and Roberto Firmino through injury makes what was already a difficult task even more challenging. The Anfield crowd will be a key factor, though. If Barcelona fail to silence the home fans early on it could be an uncomfortable evening for the Liga champions.

Graham Hunter, Barcelona: After last week's game, players trooped into the post-match interview area at the Camp Nou, Liverpool's a little bewildered but definitely not broken, Barcelona's proud but definitely not thinking the job was done. Ernesto Valverde's side are hard-working and pragmatic, so it's tough to see them not edging their way through this Anfield test, probably with four in midfield. Take it from me, they arrive in Liverpool very much believing that they will need to score – and with their perpetual intention to win.

Watch all Messi's goals against English clubs prior to this tie

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Mané, Origi

Out: Firmino (groin), Keïta (groin), Lallana (muscular), Salah (head)

Doubtful: None

Barcelona v Liverpool: previous #UCL meetings

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Roberto, Rakitić, Busquets, Vidal; Suárez, Messi

Out: Dembélé (hamstring), Rafinha (knee)

Doubtful: none

Key battle

Sadio Mané v Marc-André ter Stegen: With Salah and Firmino absent, Mané's goalscoring and dynamism take on even more importance for Liverpool. The Senegal forward boasts 11 goals in his last 11 Anfield outings and, having witnessed him at close quarters last week, Ter Stegen knows what he's dealing with. The German produced a string of excellent saves at the start of the second period to preserve Barcelona's first-leg lead; how he stands up to the anticipated early barrage on Merseyside will go a long way to deciding the second leg.

Where to watch

Great second-leg comebacks

Form guide

Liverpool

Last game: Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool (Saturday)

Form: WLWWWWWWWW

Barcelona

Last game: Celta Vigo 2-0 Barcelona (Saturday)

Form: LWWWWWDWWD

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager



The situation with the 3-0 is obviously not the situation we want to have before the second leg. Two of the world's best strikers are not available for tomorrow and we have to score four goals to go through. It doesn't make life easier, but as long as we have 11 players on the pitch we will try. You have to be perfect to beat them. It's possible that this will be the last Champions League game of the campaign, so let's celebrate it.

Ernesto Valverde , Barcelona coach



If we think about last week's result it would be an error. We have to play it as if it was a final. It's going to be difficult because we know their fans will get behind them. They have fast players. Sometimes you are put in situations that are uncomfortable. We want to have the feeling that we're in control. They're going to attack us, there's no doubt about that. But we have to focus on ourselves.