Anfield - Liverpool
Semi-finals , 2nd leg
Agg: 4-3
Agg: 4-3
Liverpool
4-0 -
Barcelona
      Highlights Highlights available from midnight where you are

      Liverpool v Barcelona preview: all you need to know

      Monday 6 May 2019

      Liverpool will be without two of their prolific attacking trident as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit at Anfield.

      Sadio Mané will have to do it without Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah on Tuesday
      Sadio Mané will have to do it without Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah on Tuesday ©Getty Images

      PLAY FANTASY FOOTBALL

      UEFA.com reporters' views

      First leg: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool
      First leg: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool

      Matthew Howarth, Liverpool: It would be doing Jürgen Klopp's side a major disservice to claim that their hopes of reaching the final rested on the recovery of Mohamed Salah, but the absence of both the Egyptian and Roberto Firmino through injury makes what was already a difficult task even more challenging. The Anfield crowd will be a key factor, though. If Barcelona fail to silence the home fans early on it could be an uncomfortable evening for the Liga champions.

      Graham Hunter, Barcelona: After last week's game, players trooped into the post-match interview area at the Camp Nou, Liverpool's a little bewildered but definitely not broken, Barcelona's proud but definitely not thinking the job was done. Ernesto Valverde's side are hard-working and pragmatic, so it's tough to see them not edging their way through this Anfield test, probably with four in midfield. Take it from me, they arrive in Liverpool very much believing that they will need to score – and with their perpetual intention to win.

      Watch all Messi's goals against English clubs prior to this tie
      Watch all Messi's goals against English clubs prior to this tie

      Possible line-ups

      Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Mané, Origi
      Out: Firmino (groin), Keïta (groin), Lallana (muscular), Salah (head)
      Doubtful: None

      Barcelona v Liverpool: previous #UCL meetings
      Barcelona v Liverpool: previous #UCL meetings

      Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Roberto, Rakitić, Busquets, Vidal; Suárez, Messi
      Out: Dembélé (hamstring), Rafinha (knee)
      Doubtful: none

      Key battle

      Sadio Mané v Marc-André ter Stegen: With Salah and Firmino absent, Mané's goalscoring and dynamism take on even more importance for Liverpool. The Senegal forward boasts 11 goals in his last 11 Anfield outings and, having witnessed him at close quarters last week, Ter Stegen knows what he's dealing with. The German produced a string of excellent saves at the start of the second period to preserve Barcelona's first-leg lead; how he stands up to the anticipated early barrage on Merseyside will go a long way to deciding the second leg.

      Where to watch

      Great second-leg comebacks
      Great second-leg comebacks

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Liverpool
      Last game: Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool (Saturday)
      Form: WLWWWWWWWW

      Barcelona
      Last game: Celta Vigo 2-0 Barcelona (Saturday)
      Form: LWWWWWDWWD

      Philippe Coutinho in training at Anfield
      Philippe Coutinho in training at Anfield©Getty Images

      Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager

      The situation with the 3-0 is obviously not the situation we want to have before the second leg. Two of the world's best strikers are not available for tomorrow and we have to score four goals to go through. It doesn't make life easier, but as long as we have 11 players on the pitch we will try. You have to be perfect to beat them. It's possible that this will be the last Champions League game of the campaign, so let's celebrate it.

      Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona coach

      If we think about last week's result it would be an error. We have to play it as if it was a final. It's going to be difficult because we know their fans will get behind them. They have fast players. Sometimes you are put in situations that are uncomfortable. We want to have the feeling that we're in control. They're going to attack us, there's no doubt about that. But we have to focus on ourselves.

      © 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 7 May 2019

      Related Items

      Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo goal for goal

      LiveLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo goal for goal

      Cristiano Ronaldo remains out in front of Lionel Messi as their goal race continues.
      Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool: Champions League at a glance

      LiveBarcelona 3-0 Liverpool: Champions League at a glance

      Lionel Messi scored twice, including his 600th goal for Barcelona, to leave Liverpool facing an uphill task in the return.
      Liverpool v Barcelona background

      LiveLiverpool v Barcelona background

      Liverpool must produce a memorable Anfield evening to turn round a 3-0 first-leg loss at Barcelona, who are seeking a first final since 2015.
      Who are Lionel Messi's favourite opponents?

      LiveWho are Lionel Messi's favourite opponents?

      Lionel Messi's goals versus Liverpool means there are only five clubs he has never scored against in Europe.
      Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo goal for goal

      LiveLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo goal for goal

      Cristiano Ronaldo remains out in front of Lionel Messi as their goal race continues.
      Top