Liverpool beat Tottenham to win sixth European Cup

All you need to know in 60 seconds

Liverpool are champions of Europe for the sixth time after a 1-0 defeat of Premier League rivals Tottenham in Madrid.

The Reds' victory, courtesy a Mohamed Salah penalty awarded in the first minute and converted in the second, plus a late Divock Origi effort, not only exorcises the demons of last season's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in Kyiv but also ends Jürgen Klopp's run of six successive club final defeats.

AS IT HAPPENED

It gets sweeter still for Salah. His delight – or was it relief? – at converting from the spot after Moussa Sissoko was penalised for handball after just 24 seconds was no doubt magnified by the fact he was forced off injured in the Ukrainian capital last year.

Salah's striker was not the start of a customary first-half deluge from Liverpool, though, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson going closest to doubling their lead with shots from distance later in the half. Heung-Min Son twice ran in behind for Spurs but the north London club failed to engineer any clear openings of their own.

Then, much like buses in the city they call home, three came along all at once; Dele Alli headed over, before Son and then Lucas Moura were denied by Alisson Becker. Substitute James Milner had gone close to adding to Liverpool's lead by that point, but it was left to fellow replacement Origi to finish the job with a precise low effort three minutes from time.

As commanding as he has been ever since moving to Anfield in January 2018; another colossal performance from the Dutchman. Thomas Schaaf, leader of the UEFA Technical Observers in Madrid, said: "Van Dijk showed outstanding leadership and was Liverpool's best defender. He made crucial interventions when needed and played with a cool head throughout."

View from the stadium

Matthew Howarth, Liverpool reporter

This was far from vintage Liverpool, who struggled to keep possession for large periods of a nervous contest. Spurs, despite their best efforts, failed to capitalise on some promising situations in the final third as the Reds held their nerve to get over their 2018 heartbreak. A sixth European Cup is the least the club deserves after a quite remarkable campaign at home and on the continent.

Daniel Thacker, Tottenham reporter

Spurs will depart their first UEFA Champions League final perhaps harbouring a few regrets. Mauricio Pochettino's side were not quite as precise as usual against a Liverpool side that did its level best to disrupt the midfield. There were chances, but ultimately Spurs did not play with the freedom that has characterised what has nevertheless been a memorable run.

Reaction

UEFA.com reporters will be on the scene to provide reaction from the press conferences and will also be speaking exclusively to the star players after the game.

Key stats

2: Salah's goal was the second fastest in a final after Paolo Maldini's effort 51 seconds into the 2005 decider.

5: A substitute has scored in five of the last six finals: Marcelo (2014), Yannick Carrasco (2016), Marco Asensio (2017), Gareth Bale (2018) and now Origi.

6: Liverpool's sixth European Cup means they go third on their own on the all-time honours board, behind only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (7).

6: Klopp's run of six successive final defeats, including three with Liverpool, stretched back to Borussia Dortmund's 2013 UEFA Champions League final loss to Bayern.

13: England now has 13 European Cups, clear in second place behind Spain (18) and ahead of Italy (12).

17: Klopp is the 17th coach to win the UEFA Champions League.

20: Of the 26 UEFA Champions League finals that have had a goal, 20 have been won by the team scoring first. Only 2003 ended goalless.