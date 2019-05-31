Estadio Metropolitano - Madrid
Final
Tottenham
- -
Liverpool

      Champions League final preview: Tottenham v Liverpool

      Friday 31 May 2019 by UEFA.com reporters in Madrid

      Expert analysis, team news, coaches' views, form guide and key stats – it's UEFA Champions League final time.

      This season's UEFA Champions League final is between Tottenham and Liverpool
      This season's UEFA Champions League final is between Tottenham and Liverpool ©Getty Images
      • Tottenham play Liverpool in second all-English final
      • Harry Kane facing race to recover from ankle injury
      • Press conferences and training to follow on Friday
      • Spurs' first final; Reds seeking sixth European Cup
      • Visit our dedicated Champions League final section

      COUNTDOWN  TO KICK-OFF

      UEFA.com reporters' views

      Five classic Champions League finals
      Five classic Champions League finals

      Daniel Thacker, Tottenham: While midfield will be a key battleground, the full-back areas could prove just as pivotal. If Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson rampage forward as they did at Anfield recently, Liverpool will be well set. If Mauricio Pochettino can devise a way not only to stop them, but to do damage in the wide channels through the inspirational Heung-Min Son and his own full-backs, then Spurs could reap the rewards. It will be tight, it will be tense and it is too close to call.

      Matthew Howarth, Liverpool: Tottenham shaded the midfield battle in the teams' most recent league meeting and would have left Anfield with a point had it not been for Hugo Lloris's late error. If Liverpool are to exorcise the demons of Kyiv, the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho will need quickly to gain control in the middle of the park. If they succeed, Jürgen Klopp's "mentality monsters" have every chance of lifting their first piece of silverware under the charismatic German.

      Possible line-ups

      Great Champions League final goals
      Great Champions League final goals

      Spurs: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane
      Out: none
      Doubtful: Kane (ankle)

      Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané
      Out: Keïta (thigh)
      Doubtful: Firmino (groin)

      Our full rundown on all the team news and selection dilemmas is available here.

      What the coaches say

      Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham
      Press conference scheduled for 18:45CET

      Imagine Dragons look forward to their 'biggest stage'
      Imagine Dragons look forward to their 'biggest stage'

      Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool
      Press conference scheduled for 16:45CET

      Form guide

      Most recent game
      12/05: Spurs 2-2 Everton (Dier 3, Eriksen 75; Walcott 69, Cenk Tosun 72)
      12/05: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (Mané 17 81)

      Last ten results (all competitions, most recent first)
      Spurs: DWLLLWLLWW
      Liverpool: WWWLWWWWWW

      Key battles

      Sadio Mané v Kieran Trippier? Heung-Min Son v Trent Alexander-Arnold? Moussa Sissoko v Jordan Henderson? UEFA.com has picked out three areas where Saturday's game might be won and lost.

      Where to watch

      One-nation Champions League finals
      One-nation Champions League finals

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Final facts

      • Liverpool would go third on their own on the all-time European Cup honours' board should they beat Spurs to lift the trophy for a sixth time.
      • In total, Tottenham and Liverpool have met 170 times in all competitions, the Reds winning 79 to Spurs' 48; there have been 43 draws.
      • Spurs are the 40th club to reach the European Cup final, and the first newcomers since Chelsea in 2008. They could become the 23rd side to win the European Cup.
      • Having got Liverpool's goal against Real Madrid in Kyiv last year, Mané could become the eighth player to score in more than one UEFA Champions League final.
      • There have been six previous UEFA Champions League finals between teams from the same country.
      © 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 31 May 2019

      Related Items

      Champions League final: where could it be won and lost?

      LiveChampions League final: where could it be won and lost?

      UEFA.com runs the rule over three crucial match-ups that have the potential to decide Saturday's showpiece in Madrid.
      All you need to know about the Champions League final

      LiveAll you need to know about the Champions League final

      All you need to know about the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League final in Madrid.
      Champions League final team news: will Kane start?

      LiveChampions League final team news: will Kane start?

      Will Harry Kane play? UEFA.com looks to answer that million-dollar question and rounds up all the other final team news.
      Champions League final: where could it be won and lost?

      LiveChampions League final: where could it be won and lost?

      UEFA.com runs the rule over three crucial match-ups that have the potential to decide Saturday's showpiece in Madrid.
      Top