Champions League final preview: Tottenham v Liverpool

Tottenham play Liverpool in second all-English final

Harry Kane facing race to recover from ankle injury

Press conferences and training to follow on Friday

Spurs' first final; Reds seeking sixth European Cup

COUNTDOWN TO KICK-OFF

UEFA.com reporters' views

Daniel Thacker, Tottenham: While midfield will be a key battleground, the full-back areas could prove just as pivotal. If Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson rampage forward as they did at Anfield recently, Liverpool will be well set. If Mauricio Pochettino can devise a way not only to stop them, but to do damage in the wide channels through the inspirational Heung-Min Son and his own full-backs, then Spurs could reap the rewards. It will be tight, it will be tense and it is too close to call.

Matthew Howarth, Liverpool: Tottenham shaded the midfield battle in the teams' most recent league meeting and would have left Anfield with a point had it not been for Hugo Lloris's late error. If Liverpool are to exorcise the demons of Kyiv, the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho will need quickly to gain control in the middle of the park. If they succeed, Jürgen Klopp's "mentality monsters" have every chance of lifting their first piece of silverware under the charismatic German.

Possible line-ups

Spurs: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane

Out: none

Doubtful: Kane (ankle)

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mané

Out: Keïta (thigh)

Doubtful: Firmino (groin)

Our full rundown on all the team news and selection dilemmas is available here.

What the coaches say

Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham

Press conference scheduled for 18:45CET

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool

Press conference scheduled for 16:45CET

Form guide

Most recent game

12/05: Spurs 2-2 Everton (Dier 3, Eriksen 75; Walcott 69, Cenk Tosun 72)

12/05: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (Mané 17 81)

Last ten results (all competitions, most recent first)

Spurs: DWLLLWLLWW

Liverpool: WWWLWWWWWW

Key battles

Sadio Mané v Kieran Trippier? Heung-Min Son v Trent Alexander-Arnold? Moussa Sissoko v Jordan Henderson? UEFA.com has picked out three areas where Saturday's game might be won and lost.

Where to watch

Final facts

Liverpool would go third on their own on the all-time European Cup honours' board should they beat Spurs to lift the trophy for a sixth time.

In total, Tottenham and Liverpool have met 170 times in all competitions, the Reds winning 79 to Spurs' 48; there have been 43 draws.

Spurs are the 40th club to reach the European Cup final, and the first newcomers since Chelsea in 2008. They could become the 23rd side to win the European Cup.

Having got Liverpool's goal against Real Madrid in Kyiv last year, Mané could become the eighth player to score in more than one UEFA Champions League final.