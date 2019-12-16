UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw
Article summary
Follow the draw as it happens here with commentary and live video.
Article top media content
Article body
Round of 16 draw
18 February & 11 March
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Atlético (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)
19 February & 10 March
Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)
25 February & 18 March
Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern München (GER)
Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)
26 February & 17 March
Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)
Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)
The draw was made at 12:00 CET on Monday 16 December.
Draw procedure
- Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.
- No team could play a club from their group or any side from their own association.
- Seeded group winners are away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.
Seeded
Barcelona (ESP: Group F)
Bayern München (GER: Group B)
Juventus (ITA: Group D)
Leipzig (GER: Group G)
Liverpool (ENG, holders: Group E)
Manchester City (ENG: Group C)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA: Group A)
Valencia (ESP: Group H)
Unseeded
Atalanta (ITA: Group C)
Atlético (ESP: Group D)
Chelsea (ENG: Group H)
Dortmund (GER: Group F)
Lyon (FRA: Group G)
Napoli (ITA: Group E)
Real Madrid (ESP: Group A)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG: Group B)