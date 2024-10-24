Conference League highlights and round-up: Chelsea triumph in Athens, Fiorentina roar back to win
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Chelsea defeated Panathinaikos 4-1 and Fiorentina completed a comeback win on UEFA Conference League Matchday 2.
Chelsea and Fiorentina both scored four to continue their perfect starts to the UEFA Conference League season, while Real Betis and Copenhagen shared an entertaining draw in Seville.
UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 2 action.
Matchday 2 results
APOEL 0-1 Borac
Djurgården 1-2 Vitória SC
St. Gallen 2-4 Fiorentina
Hearts 2-0 Omonoia
Jagiellonia Białystok 2-0 Petrocub
Gent 2-1 Molde
Larne 1-4 Shamrock Rovers
Celje 5-1 İstanbul Başakşehir
Panathinaikos 1-4 Chelsea
Rapid Wien 1-0 Noah
Mladá Boleslav 0-1 Lugano
TSC 0-3 Legia Warszawa
HJK Helsinki 1-0 Dinamo-Minsk
Olimpija Ljubljana 2-0 LASK
Pafos 0-1 Heidenheim
Real Betis 1-1 Copenhagen
The New Saints 2-0 Astana
Víkingur Reykjavík 3-1 Cercle Brugge
Panathinaikos 1-4 Chelsea
Chelsea scored four goals for a second consecutive Conference League match as João Félix's double helped them to an emphatic win in Athens. The Portuguese international pounced midway through the first half after combining well with Mykhailo Mudryk, who then doubled their lead with a header shortly after half-time. The Ukrainian winger played provider once again for Félix's second, the 24-year-old's low strike deflecting into the net off Nemanja Maksimović. Christopher Nkunku converted a cool penalty shortly before the hour before Facundo Pellistri got a consolation for the hosts.
St. Gallen 2-4 Fiorentina
Four second half goals ensured that Fiorentina continued their winning start to the league phase. The two-time runners-up fell behind to Felix Mambimbi's 23rd-minute opener but turned the tie around with a stirring second-half comeback. Coach Raffaele Palladino praised his side for "raising the quality level." as Lucas Martínez Quarta equalised before Jonathan Ikoné struck either side of a stunning headed retort from St. Gallen's Lukas Görtler. Robin Gosens then poked in an added-time fourth to seal the win.
Real Betis 1-1 Copenhagen
A wonderful strike from Abdessamad Ezzalzouli was not enough to give Betis their first win of the Conference League season. The Moroccan midfielder's stunning long-range effort dipped under the crossbar in the eighth minute, but the Spanish side were unable to hold on at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. A stubborn defensive effort was undone as Copenhagen full-back Kevin Diks converted from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.
Best of the rest
- Víkingur Reykjavík became the first Icelandic team to win a league or group phase game in a men's European competition, defeating Cercle Brugge 3-1 in Kopavogur.
- Meanwhile, The New Saints defeating Astana 2-0 at New Meadow, claiming the first league phase or group stage win by a club from the Welsh league.
- Afimico Pululu moved level with Kevin Denkey as Conference League top scorer, getting both goals in Jagiellonia's 2-0 home win against Petrocub to make it three for the season.
Matchday 3 fixtures (7 November)
18:45 CET kick-offs
Petrocub vs Rapid Wien
TSC vs Lugano
HJK Helsinki vs Olimpija Ljubljana
Gent vs Omonoia
Legia Warszawa vs Dinamo-Minsk
Pafos vs Astana
Shamrock Rovers vs The New Saints
Víkingur Reykjavík vs Borac
21:00 CET kick-offs
APOEL vs Fiorentina
Chelsea vs Noah
Djurgården vs Panathinaikos
Copenhagen vs İstanbul Başakşehir
Hearts vs Heidenheim
Jagiellonia Białystok vs Molde
Larne vs St. Gallen
LASK vs Cercle Brugge
Real Betis vs Celje
Vitória SC vs Mladá Boleslav