Conference League highlights and round-up: Chelsea triumph in Athens, Fiorentina roar back to win

Chelsea and Fiorentina both scored four to continue their perfect starts to the UEFA Conference League season, while Real Betis and Copenhagen shared an entertaining draw in Seville.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 2 action.

Chelsea scored four goals for a second consecutive Conference League match as João Félix's double helped them to an emphatic win in Athens. The Portuguese international pounced midway through the first half after combining well with Mykhailo Mudryk, who then doubled their lead with a header shortly after half-time. The Ukrainian winger played provider once again for Félix's second, the 24-year-old's low strike deflecting into the net off Nemanja Maksimović. Christopher Nkunku converted a cool penalty shortly before the hour before Facundo Pellistri got a consolation for the hosts.

Highlights: St. Gallen 2-4 Fiorentina

Four second half goals ensured that Fiorentina continued their winning start to the league phase. The two-time runners-up fell behind to Felix Mambimbi's 23rd-minute opener but turned the tie around with a stirring second-half comeback. Coach Raffaele Palladino praised his side for "raising the quality level." as Lucas Martínez Quarta equalised before Jonathan Ikoné struck either side of a stunning headed retort from St. Gallen's Lukas Görtler. Robin Gosens then poked in an added-time fourth to seal the win.

A wonderful strike from Abdessamad Ezzalzouli was not enough to give Betis their first win of the Conference League season. The Moroccan midfielder's stunning long-range effort dipped under the crossbar in the eighth minute, but the Spanish side were unable to hold on at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. A stubborn defensive effort was undone as Copenhagen full-back Kevin Diks converted from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

Best of the rest