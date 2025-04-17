Conference League semi-final ties confirmed: Dates, kick-off times

The UEFA Conference League semi-final line-up is complete after Fiorentina, Real Betis, Chelsea and Djurgården booked their places in the last four.

Semi-finals First legs (1 May)

Real Betis vs Fiorentina

﻿Djurgården vs Chelsea Second legs (8 May)

Fiorentina vs Real Betis

Chelsea vs Djurgården All ties kick off at 21:00 CET

Fiorentina are seeking to reach a third successive Conference League as they take on Real Betis. Meanwhile, Djurgården stand between Chelsea and a place in the decider in Wroclaw.