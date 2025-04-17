UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Conference League semi-final ties confirmed: Dates, kick-off times

Thursday, April 17, 2025

Real Betis face Fiorentina while Chelsea take on Djurgården after the last-four ties were confirmed following the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

Chelsea qualified despite a second-leg home defeat against Legia
Chelsea qualified despite a second-leg home defeat against Legia Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The UEFA Conference League semi-final line-up is complete after Fiorentina, Real Betis, Chelsea and Djurgården booked their places in the last four.

Semi-finals

First legs (1 May)
Real Betis vs Fiorentina
﻿Djurgården vs Chelsea

Second legs (8 May)
Fiorentina vs Real Betis
Chelsea vs Djurgården

All ties kick off at 21:00 CET

Fiorentina are seeking to reach a third successive Conference League as they take on Real Betis. Meanwhile, Djurgården stand between Chelsea and a place in the decider in Wroclaw.

Where is the 2025 final?

The 2024/25 Conference League season concludes on Wednesday 28 May at Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Selected for you

Win final tickets and more
Live 09/04/2025

Win final tickets and more

Win a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to the final in Wroclaw, including amazing experiences.
Who's in the Conference League?
Live 18/04/2025

Who's in the Conference League?

All you need to know about the four teams remaining in the 2024/25 competition.
Conference League matches
Live 16/04/2025

Conference League matches

See all the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League fixtures and results.
2025 Conference League final
Live 16/04/2025

2025 Conference League final

The 2024/25 season will conclude at Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland.