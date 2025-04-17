Conference League semi-final ties confirmed: Dates, kick-off times
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Article summary
Real Betis face Fiorentina while Chelsea take on Djurgården after the last-four ties were confirmed following the conclusion of the quarter-finals.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Conference League semi-final line-up is complete after Fiorentina, Real Betis, Chelsea and Djurgården booked their places in the last four.
Semi-finals
First legs (1 May)
Real Betis vs Fiorentina
Djurgården vs Chelsea
Second legs (8 May)
Fiorentina vs Real Betis
Chelsea vs Djurgården
All ties kick off at 21:00 CET
Fiorentina are seeking to reach a third successive Conference League as they take on Real Betis. Meanwhile, Djurgården stand between Chelsea and a place in the decider in Wroclaw.
Where is the 2025 final?
The 2024/25 Conference League season concludes on Wednesday 28 May at Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.