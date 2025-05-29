UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2024/25 UEFA Conference League Goal of the Season: Fotis Ioannidis lob takes top spot

Thursday, May 29, 2025

UEFA's Technical Observer Group has selected its top ten goals of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League season.

Fotis Ioannidis celebrates his stunning goal for Panathinaikos against Dinamo-Minsk
Fotis Ioannidis celebrates his stunning goal for Panathinaikos against Dinamo-Minsk UEFA via Getty Images

The top ten goals of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer Group.

Panathinaikos forward Fotis Ioannidis takes top spot for his incredible lob against Dinamo-Minsk on Matchday 6.

2024/25 UEFA Conference League Goal of the Season

1. Fotis Ioannidis (Panathinaikos 4-0 Dinamo-Minsk) – league phase, 19/12/24

2. Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia Białystok 3-0 Cercle Brugge) – round of 16 first leg, 06/03/25

3. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis 1-1 Copenhagen) – league phase, 24/10/24

4. Keita Kosugi (SK Rapid 1-4 Djurgården, aet) – quarter-final second leg, 17/04/25

5. Karol Świderski (Panathinaikos 3-2 Fiorentina) – round of 16 first leg, 06/03/25

6. Louis Schaub (Başakşehir 1-2 SK Rapid) – league phase, 02/10/24

7. Manuel Silva (Djurgården 1-2 Vitória SC) – league phase, 24/10/24

8. Antony (Fiorentina 2-2 Real Betis, aet) – semi-final second leg, 08/05/25

9. Jesús Imaz (Celje 3-3 Jagiellonia Białystok) – league phase, 28/11/24

10. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea 8-0 Noah) – league phase, 07/11/24

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Selected for you

2024/25 all-star XI
Live 29/05/2025

2024/25 all-star XI

Cole Palmer and Isco are in, but which other players made the Team of the Season?
Young Player of the Season: Gulliksen
Live 29/05/2025

Young Player of the Season: Gulliksen

Tobias Gulliksen caught the eye in Djurgården's historic run to the semi-finals.
Player of the Season: Isco
Live 29/05/2025

Player of the Season: Isco

The 33-year-old rolled back the years to inspire Real Betis to a first European final.
Final analysis: Palmer and subs key
Live 29/05/2025

Final analysis: Palmer and subs key

The UEFA Technical Observer Group singles out the performances of Cole Palmer and Isco, and Chelsea's strength in depth.