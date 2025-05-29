2024/25 UEFA Conference League Goal of the Season: Fotis Ioannidis lob takes top spot

The top ten goals of the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer Group.

Panathinaikos forward Fotis Ioannidis takes top spot for his incredible lob against Dinamo-Minsk on Matchday 6.

2024/25 UEFA Conference League Goal of the Season

1. Fotis Ioannidis (Panathinaikos 4-0 Dinamo-Minsk) – league phase, 19/12/24

2. Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia Białystok 3-0 Cercle Brugge) – round of 16 first leg, 06/03/25

3. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis 1-1 Copenhagen) – league phase, 24/10/24

4. Keita Kosugi (SK Rapid 1-4 Djurgården, aet) – quarter-final second leg, 17/04/25

5. Karol Świderski (Panathinaikos 3-2 Fiorentina) – round of 16 first leg, 06/03/25

6. Louis Schaub (Başakşehir 1-2 SK Rapid) – league phase, 02/10/24

7. Manuel Silva (Djurgården 1-2 Vitória SC) – league phase, 24/10/24

8. Antony (Fiorentina 2-2 Real Betis, aet) – semi-final second leg, 08/05/25

9. Jesús Imaz (Celje 3-3 Jagiellonia Białystok) – league phase, 28/11/24

10. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea 8-0 Noah) – league phase, 07/11/24