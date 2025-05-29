Conference League final tactical analysis: Individual quality and impact off the bench key for Chelsea

Chelsea made history by winning the UEFA Conference League title in Wroclaw to become the first club to triumph in all five of UEFA's major men's senior club competitions. As the analysis below shows, it was the individual creators on the pitch who lit up the Stadion Wrocław in Poland.

"A few moments of magic from Cole Palmer transformed the contest," said UEFA Technical Observer David Adams. The England international set up two goals in seven dramatic second-half minutes to turn the contest on its head after Real Betis had gone in 1-0 up after a dominant first half marked by energetic high pressing and intelligent penetration in transition.

As it happened: Real Betis 1-4 Chelsea

The Betis opener came from a likely source. The Spanish side's arch-creator, Isco, excelled in the middle of a front three seeking out transitions.

"Real Betis's high block matched the Chelsea 3+2 build-up structure," explained Adams. "An intelligent and aggressive 4-1-2-3 pressing shape succeeded in blocking off the passing lanes and forcing Chelsea to go long."

"It was clever by Betis," he continued. "They kept Isco in the middle when pressing high and with the wingers on sides. So on the regain, they had a creative passer playing into athletic wide players."

Betis press with conviction

As the video shows, one of those wingers, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, opened the scoring in the ninth minute after a sublime assist from Isco. UEFA Technical Observer Jan Peder Jalland praised Isco's awareness and vision as "incredible", adding: "The reverse pass is a high level of ability. It's all excellent. The first touch, the quick scan and then finding the player [Ezzalzouli], who is actually behind him."

Chelsea's own potent creative force struck in the 65th minute, finding space to deliver an exquisite inswinging cross from the right for Enzo Fernández to nod home the equaliser.

As the second video shows, Palmer repeated the trick six minutes later to set up Nicolas Jackson, this time with his right foot from close to the goal line.

Chelsea find their groove

"Palmer delivered with two vital assists," said Adams. "His ability to receive and manipulate the ball in tight areas to eliminate pressure and the quality of the final ball in both moments changed the game."

Adams also praised Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca's substitutions – particularly Reece James – for their impact. "James helped Chelsea be more effective in managing transitions and landing on second balls," he explained. The third goal was made by three of the four substitutes, James combining with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to find Jadon Sancho, who curled home superbly.

Palmer was named Player of the Match for his casual elegance. "We just picked up the intensity and put in a good performance" he explained afterwards, with a similar air of artistic simplicity he'd shown on the pitch.