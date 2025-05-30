UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Taste the Action: The flavours of Wroclaw

Friday, May 30, 2025

In this piece presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, Daniyal Khan enjoys the culinary delights of Wroclaw ahead of the UEFA Conference League final.

Taste the Action: The flavours of Wroclaw

This series of Taste the Action, presented by Just Eat Takeaway.com, has taken us the length and breadth of Europe this season but there's only one place we can round it all off: Wroclaw, host city for the 2025 UEFA Conference League final.

Daniyal Khan is a willing guide, getting the tour going with duck breast with creamy mash and apples before delving deeper into Polish cuisine. First there's pierogi, the dumplings that are Poland's national dish, followed by a traditional stew, beef goulash.

And to top it all off? A chimney cake – it would be rude not to in this part of the world.


