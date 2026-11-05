UEFA Conference League Matchday 3 highlights and round-up: Brighton win, Monaco joint top

Brighton prevailed in Spain, Ajax hit six in Denmark, while Monaco are one of four teams to reach the halfway point of the league phase of the UEFA Conference League with a maximum nine points.

We round up all the Matchday 3 action.

Conference League highlights: Getafe 0-1 Brighton

Malick Yalcouye headed in off the crossbar as Brighton broke down a stubborn Getafe defence to maintain their unbeaten start. The Spanish side began brightly, Iván Azón testing Bart Verbruggen from close range, but Brighton weathered the storm and twice hit the woodwork through Jaouen Hadjam, whose effort was saved onto the post by David Soria before he curled another shot onto the bar.

Yalcouye's winner came in the 64th minute, the Malian nodding in after Costinha's floated header across the box.

Conference League highlights: Monaco 2-0 Nordsjælland

It was a first half of few chances before Takumi Minamino timed his run into the box to perfection, teeing up to Mathys Detourbet at the far post to slot in Monaco's opener from close range.

The hosts were the more threatening throughout the second half and went close through Folarin Balogun and Minamino. Matthis Abline then finished things off in spectacular fashion, running the length of the pitch on the break to score and take his side's tally to nine points.

Conference League highlights: Atalanta 1-1 Kairat Almaty

It was nearly a famous night for Kairat Almaty, who led until late on away to the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League winners. Hosts Atalanta predictably controlled possession throughout, but Mario Pašalić fired narrowly wide following their best move of the opening half.

That left the door open for the Kazakh side to make one of their myriad counterattacks count. Edmilson’s searching through ball freed Marc Gual to race forward and slot past Marco Carnesecchi. La Dea did salvage a point late on, though, Nikola Krstović reacting well to turn in a knockdown following a corner.

Conference League highlights: Trabzonspor 0-1 Freiburg

Freiburg's second visit to Türkiye produced a happier ending than their first, a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in last season's Europa League final. Lukas Kübler smashed the loose ball into the net after André Onana had saved Igor Matanović's header from a 14th-minute corner for what proved the only goal of the game.

Ernest Muçi went close from range for Trabzonspor and captain Mohamed Salah fired over with half-time approaching, Salah also denied by goalkeeper Mio Backhaus after the restart, but Julian Schuster's side expertly prevented their hosts creating further clear sights of goal.

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