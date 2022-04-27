Leicester vs Roma Europa Conference League semi-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Leicester and Roma meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday 28 April.

Leicester vs Roma at a glance When: Thursday 28 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Leicester City Stadium, Leicester

What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg (second leg on 5 May)

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Leicester vs Roma on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Nicolò Zaniolo scored a hat-trick as Roma dominated last-eight rivals Bodø/Glimt at the Stadio Olimpico to overturn a first-leg deficit and set up only their sixth semi-final in UEFA competition. Next up, and hoping to bar their way to the Tirana showpiece, will be a Leicester side they have never faced before.

José Mourinho's men "will take the flag of Italy" to the East Midlands, where Brendan Rodgers' in-form charges await. However, the Foxes left it late to see off PSV in their quarter-final decider, with an 88th-minute Ricardo Pereira strike required to complete their comeback and guarantee their first-ever European semi-final.

Possible line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Fofana, Jonny Evans, Castagne; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Barnes, Vardy, Albrighton.

Suspended: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Zaniolo; Abraham

Suspended: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Leicester

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDLWWD

Where they stand: 10th in English Premier League

Roma

Form: LDWWLW

Where they stand: 5th in Italian Serie A

Expert predictions

Joe Terry, Leicester reporter

European games allowed Brendan Rodgers to rotate his squad earlier in the season, but since the Conference League now represents the only chance of silverware for the Foxes, we can expect Leicester to field their strongest side, as they did against PSV Eindhoven in the quarter-finals. Star striker Jamie Vardy is fit again and will probably start, which is good news for Leicester, who will hope to travel to Rome for the return leg with a healthy lead.

Francesco Corda, Roma reporter

A weekend loss against Inter ended Roma's 12-match unbeaten run in Serie A (W7 D5). For the first leg of the semi-final, coach José Mourinho should welcome back Bryan Cristante and Nicolò Zaniolo (both absent ﻿at San Siro on Saturday) and field the same team that ended Bodø/Glimt's campaign at the Stadio Olimpico two weeks ago.

What the coaches say

Brendan Rodgers, Leicester manager: "When you come away and you see the teams we've played against and the four teams left you see it’s a prestigious competition. To get to the final, we will have to work really hard. Roma have a great manager and fantastic players, so we will have to be at our best. We want to perform and it should be an incredible atmosphere and the crowd can really help us bring our performance and tempo."

José Mourinho, Roma coach: "We are up against a Premier League team, and the Premier League is the strongest national competition in the world. Leicester have won titles recently, and compete every weekend at the highest level. They are a very strong team. But we are Roma, and the second leg will be at home in front of our wonderful fans."