Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League final preview: where to watch, team news, predictions
Monday 10 May 2021
Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the 2021 UEFA Europa League final.
Villarreal face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final in Gdańsk on 26 May at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Europa League final build-up
Where to watch the final on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Villarreal
Form: LDWWLL
Latest: Villarreal 2-4 Celta Vigo, 09/05
To come: Valladolid (a, 13/05), Sevilla (h, 16/05), Real Madrid (a, 23/05)
Where they stand: 7th in Liga
Manchester United
Form: WLWDWW
Latest: Aston Villa 1-3 Man Utd, 09/05
To come: Leicester (h, 11/05), Liverpool (h, 13/05), Fulham (h, 18/05), Wolves (a, 23/05)
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League
Route to the final
Villarreal
Qualified: 5th in Liga
Group I winners
Round of 32: 4-1 Salzburg
Round of 16: 4-0 Dynamo Kyiv
Quarter-finals: 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Semi-finals: 2-1 Arsenal
Manchester United
Qualified: Transferred from UEFA Champions League
Round of 32: 4-0 Real Sociedad
Round of 16: 2-1 AC Milan
Quarter-finals: 4-0 Granada
Semi-finals: 8-5 Roma
Possible line-ups
Villarreal: Rulli; Mario, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Coquelin, Trigueros; Moreno, Alcácer, Chuckweze
Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelöf/Maguire, Shaw; Van de Beek, Fred; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani
Expert predictions
Graham Hunter, Villarreal reporter: Unai Emery. A Europa League winner three times, and runner-up with Arsenal a couple of seasons ago, he was signed to take Villarreal to a final and look what he's done. His three titles are enough for a share of the all-time record with Giovanni Trapattoni, and you wouldn't bet against him going it alone.
Matthew Howarth, Man Utd reporter: Last season's semi-final loss to Sevilla hurt Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his players. United paid a heavy price for their profligacy and are determined not to make the same mistakes again, as shown by their ruthless first-leg display against Roma as they look to end their longest run without a trophy since the late 1980s.
View from the camps
Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "We deserve to play this final and we will put on our best performance and show we want to fight against Manchester United for this title."
Pau Torres, Villarreal defender: "Villarreal have missed out on so many semi-final chances to reach the final but now, finally, we've done it! It is important to prepare for the final really well; it's a historic opportunity."