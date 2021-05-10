Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League final preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Villarreal face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final in Gdańsk on 26 May at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.



Form guide

Villarreal

Form: LDWWLL

Latest: Villarreal 2-4 Celta Vigo, 09/05

To come: Valladolid (a, 13/05), Sevilla (h, 16/05), Real Madrid (a, 23/05)

Where they stand: 7th in Liga

Manchester United

Form: WLWDWW

Latest: Aston Villa 1-3 Man Utd, 09/05

To come: Leicester (h, 11/05), Liverpool (h, 13/05), Fulham (h, 18/05), Wolves (a, 23/05)

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League

Man. United vs Spanish opponents

Route to the final

Villarreal

Qualified: 5th in Liga

Group I winners

Round of 32: 4-1 Salzburg

Round of 16: 4-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Quarter-finals: 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Semi-finals: 2-1 Arsenal

Highlights: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal (2 mins)

Manchester United

Qualified: Transferred from UEFA Champions League

Round of 32: 4-0 Real Sociedad

Round of 16: 2-1 AC Milan

Quarter-finals: 4-0 Granada

Semi-finals: 8-5 Roma

Highlights: Man. United 6-2 Roma (2 mins)

Possible line-ups

Villarreal: Rulli; Mario, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Coquelin, Trigueros; Moreno, Alcácer, Chuckweze

Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelöf/Maguire, Shaw; Van de Beek, Fred; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Villarreal reporter: Unai Emery. A Europa League winner three times, and runner-up with Arsenal a couple of seasons ago, he was signed to take Villarreal to a final and look what he's done. His three titles are enough for a share of the all-time record with Giovanni Trapattoni, and you wouldn't bet against him going it alone.

Emery's Europa League glory

Matthew Howarth, Man Utd reporter: Last season's semi-final loss to Sevilla hurt Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his players. United paid a heavy price for their profligacy and are determined not to make the same mistakes again, as shown by their ruthless first-leg display against Roma as they look to end their longest run without a trophy since the late 1980s.

View from the camps

Villarreal's Chukwueze: 'It's a dream come true'

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "We deserve to play this final and we will put on our best performance and show we want to fight against Manchester United for this title."

Pau Torres, Villarreal defender: "Villarreal have missed out on so many semi-final chances to reach the final but now, finally, we've done it! It is important to prepare for the final really well; it's a historic opportunity."