Villarreal-Man. United UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Gdansk Stadium - Gdansk
Final
Villarreal
-
-
Man. United

      Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League final preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

      Monday 10 May 2021

      Where to watch, team news and expert predictions for the 2021 UEFA Europa League final.

      The UEFA Europa League trophy on the pitch ahead of the 2020 final
      The UEFA Europa League trophy on the pitch ahead of the 2020 final UEFA via Getty Images

      Villarreal face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final in Gdańsk on 26 May at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Europa League final build-up


      Where to watch the final on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Villarreal
      Form: LDWWLL
      Latest: Villarreal 2-4 Celta Vigo, 09/05
      To come: Valladolid (a, 13/05), Sevilla (h, 16/05), Real Madrid (a, 23/05)
      Where they stand: 7th in Liga

      Manchester United
      Form: WLWDWW
      Latest: Aston Villa 1-3 Man Utd, 09/05
      To come: Leicester (h, 11/05), Liverpool (h, 13/05), Fulham (h, 18/05), Wolves (a, 23/05)
      Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League

      Man. United vs Spanish opponents
      Man. United vs Spanish opponents

      Route to the final

      Villarreal
      Qualified: 5th in Liga
      Group I winners
      Round of 32: 4-1 Salzburg
      Round of 16: 4-0 Dynamo Kyiv
      Quarter-finals: 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
      Semi-finals: 2-1 Arsenal

      Highlights: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal (2 mins)
      Highlights: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal (2 mins)

      Manchester United
      Qualified: Transferred from UEFA Champions League
      Round of 32: 4-0 Real Sociedad
      Round of 16: 2-1 AC Milan
      Quarter-finals: 4-0 Granada
      Semi-finals: 8-5 Roma

      Lowdown on the finalists

      Highlights: Man. United 6-2 Roma (2 mins)
      Highlights: Man. United 6-2 Roma (2 mins)

      Possible line-ups

      Villarreal: Rulli; Mario, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Coquelin, Trigueros; Moreno, Alcácer, Chuckweze

      Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelöf/Maguire, Shaw; Van de Beek, Fred; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

      Expert predictions

      Graham Hunter, Villarreal reporter: Unai Emery. A Europa League winner three times, and runner-up with Arsenal a couple of seasons ago, he was signed to take Villarreal to a final and look what he's done. His three titles are enough for a share of the all-time record with Giovanni Trapattoni, and you wouldn't bet against him going it alone.

      Emery's Europa League glory
      Emery's Europa League glory

      Matthew Howarth, Man Utd reporter: Last season's semi-final loss to Sevilla hurt Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his players. United paid a heavy price for their profligacy and are determined not to make the same mistakes again, as shown by their ruthless first-leg display against Roma as they look to end their longest run without a trophy since the late 1980s.

      View from the camps

      Villarreal's Chukwueze: 'It's a dream come true'
      Villarreal's Chukwueze: 'It's a dream come true'

      Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "We deserve to play this final and we will put on our best performance and show we want to fight against Manchester United for this title."

      Pau Torres, Villarreal defender: "Villarreal have missed out on so many semi-final chances to reach the final but now, finally, we've done it! It is important to prepare for the final really well; it's a historic opportunity."

      Monday 10 May 2021

