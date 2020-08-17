Europa League/UEFA Cup final records
Monday 17 August 2020
Youngest scorers, oldest winners, most goals, biggest attendances, most victories – we crunch the numbers.
Unless stated otherwise, statistics cover the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League since 1997/98, the first one-off final played at a neutral venue. Before then the final was a two-legged affair, with teams playing home and away.
Biggest win
Sevilla 4-0 Middlesbrough (2006)
Most goals (match)
9 – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)
Fewest goals (match)
0 – Sevilla v Benfica (2014), Galatasaray v Arsenal (2000)
Hat-tricks
No one has scored a hat-trick in a one-off final; 11 players have scored two, most recently Chelsea's Eden Hazard in 2019.
Jupp Heynckes scored a hat-trick for Mönchengladbach in their first-leg win at home to Twente in 1975
Youngest, oldest
Oldest scorer
Gary McAllister – 36 years 142 days – Liverpool v Alavés (2001)
Oldest winner/player
Amedeo Carboni – 39 years 43 days – Valencia v Marseille (2004)
Youngest scorer
Vágner Love – 20 years 341 days – Sporting CP v CSKA Moskva (2005)
Youngest winner
Robin van Persie – 18 years 275 days – Feyenoord v Dortmund (2002)
Youngest player
Matthijs de Ligt – 17 years 285 days – Ajax v Manchester United (2017)
Miscellaneous
Earliest goal
3 minutes – Markus Babbel – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)
Latest goal
116 minutes – Diego Forlán – Atlético Madrid 2–1 Fulham (2010)
116 minutes – Delfí Geli og – Alavés 4-5 Liverpool (2001)
Most goals in finals (player)
3 – Radamel Falcao (2011, 2012)
Penalty shoot-outs
2014 Sevilla 4-2 Benfica (0-0 aet)
2007 Sevilla 3-1 Espanyol (2-2 aet)
2000 Galatasaray 4-1 Arsenal (0-0 aet)
Decided in extra time
2010 Atlético Madrid 2-1 Fulham
2009 Shakhtar 2-1 Werder Bremen
2003 Porto 3-2 Celtic
2001 Liverpool 5-4 Alavés
Biggest final attendance
61,000 – Parma v Marseille at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1999)
All-time records since 1971/72
Most finals
6 – Sevilla*
5 – Inter*
Most wins (club)
5 – Sevilla
3 – Inter
3 – Liverpool
3 – Juventus
3 – Atlético Madrid
Most defeats (club)
3 – Benfica (1983, 2013, 2014)
3 – Marseille (1999, 2004, 2018)
Most wins (player)
5 – José Antonio Reyes – Atlético (2010, 2012), Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016)
Most wins (coach)
3 – Giovanni Trapattoni – Internazionale Milano (1977), Juventus (1991, 1993)
3 – Unai Emery – Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016)
Scoring in different finals
Stefan Pettersson (IFK W 1987, Ajax W 1992)
Wim Jonk (Ajax W 1992, Inter W 1994)
Iván Zamorano (Inter L 1997, W 1998)
Frédéric Kanouté (Sevilla W 2006, W 2007)
Radamel Falcao (Porto W 2011, Atlético W 2012)
Longest time between final wins (player)
11 years – Ray Clemence – Liverpool (1972/73, 1975/76), Tottenham (1983/84)
Jesús Navas could break this record. It is 14 years since he first won the UEFA Cup with Sevilla in 2006/07.
*Including 2019/20