2020 Europa League final: when, where and tickets

When and where does the final take place?

The Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk, Poland will stage the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday 27 May 2020.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch the best ten goals from last season's Europa League

Located in the city's Letnica neighbourhood, the stadium's curved 45,000 square-metre exterior consists of 18,000 plates designed to resemble amber, which has long been extracted along the Baltic coast.

What does the road to Gdansk look like?

The 2019/20 Europa League calendar has all the draw and match dates that lead to this season's showpiece.

How can fans obtain tickets?

The ticket application window for UEFA Europa League final tickets will open in March 2020.

Is there a Champions League spot on offer?

The winners of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League gain automatic entry into the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage. If the UEFA Europa League winners qualify for the group stage via their domestic league, the third-placed team of the fifth-ranked association (France) enter the group stage.

What if it is level after 90 minutes?

Then we go to extra time: two periods of 15 minutes. If it's still all-square after 120 minutes then the final is decided on penalties, with teams taking five alternatively before sudden death.

Where has the UEFA Europa League final been held before?

Log in for free to watch the highlights Flashback: Europa League final memories

The National Stadium Warsaw hosted the only previous Europa League final held in Poland, in 2015. Sevilla edged a tight game against Dnipro on that occasion to retain their title and lift the trophy for a fourth time.

Since the revamped UEFA Europa League launched in 2009/10, the final has been played in ten different countries, stretching across the continent from Dublin, Ireland to Baku, Azerbaijan.

2009/10: Hamburg Arena (Germany)

2010/11: Dublin Arena (Ireland)

2011/12: National Arena Bucharest (Romania)

2012/13: Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

2013/14: Juventus Stadium, Turin (Italy)

2014/15: National Stadium Warsaw (Poland)

2015/16: St. Jakob-Park, Basel (Switzerland)

2016/17: Friends Arena, Solna (Sweden)

2017/18: Stade de Lyon (France)

2018/19: Baku Olympic Stadium (Azerbaijan)

Are there any past winners in this year's edition?

This season's round of 32 includes eight previous UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League champions: Sevilla (5), Inter (3), Porto (2), Manchester United (1), Shakhtar Donetsk (1), Ajax (1), Leverkusen (1) and Frankfurt (1).

Who has won the UEFA Europa League?

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch highlights of the 2019 final

Sevilla have the record for the most UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League titles, hoisting the cup five times. Inter, Juventus, Liverpool and Atlético are not far behind with three each.

2009/10: Atlético Madrid

2010/11: Porto

2011/12: Atlético Madrid

2012/13: Chelsea

2013/14: Sevilla

2014/15: Sevilla

2015/16: Sevilla

2016/17: Manchester United

2017/18: Atlético Madrid

2018/19: Chelsea

Which final has had the most goals?

Liverpool 5-4 Deportivo Alavés (2000/01, Dortmund)

Liverpool clinched the prize for a third time in a nine-goal thriller against Alavés. Jordi Cruyff levelled for the Spanish side on 88 minutes to force extra time, but they were reduced to nine men before Delfí Geli glanced into his own net three minutes from time, sealing Liverpool's golden-goal victory.