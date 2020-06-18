2019/20 Europa League: what's happened so far

The UEFA Europa League season was put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with six of the eight round of 16 first legs having been played.

With the competition set to return on Wednesday 5 August, UEFA.com picks up the threads.

Who is still in contention?

Highlights: LASK 0-5 Manchester United

Roma vs Sevilla

Getafe vs Inter

Manchester United vs LASK (5-0)

Basel vs Frankfurt (3-0)

Copenhagen vs İstanbul Başakşehir (0-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg (2-1)

Leverkusen vs Rangers (3-1)

Wolves vs Olympiacos (1-1)

Aside from Roma vs Sevilla and Getafe vs Inter – which will now both be played as a single leg – all of the first-leg games have been played, Manchester United's 5-0 win at LASK and Basel's 3-0 success at Eintracht Frankfurt the most emphatic results.

The 16 contenders include teams from 11 nations; three from Germany, two each from England, Italy and Spain and one each from Austria, Denmark, Greece, Scotland, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

Those 16 sides include six former UEFA Cup or UEFA Europa League winners: Eintracht (1980), Leverkusen (1988), Manchester United (2017), Shakhtar (2009), three-time winners Inter (1991, 1994, 1998) and five-time champions Sevilla (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016).



Of the eight sides that parachuted down from the UEFA Champions League group stage, only four remain: Inter, Leverkusen, ﻿Olympiacos and Shakhtar﻿.



It's a fact: Since the UEFA Cup became the UEFA Europa League in 2009/10, nine of the ten editions have been won by Spanish or English sides.

Diogo Jota nets hat-trick as Wolves sink Espanyol

Six players have scored six goals in the 2019/20 competition so far, five of whom are with clubs who have made it to the round of 16:

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United)

Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava/Sporting CP)

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)

Edin Višća (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Diogo Jota (Wolves)

Braga's Galeno has served up the most assists so far, with six, though his side were eliminated in the round of 32. Bruno Fernandes, who switched from Sporting to United in January, is second in those rankings with four.

It's a fact: All of the UEFA Europa League top scorers to date have registered at least eight goals; Radamel Falcao scored a competition-record 17 in 2010/11 for Porto. Last season's top scorer was Chelsea's Olivier Giroud with 11.

How good has it been so far?

Awesome, as always. We have had over 500 goals already in this season's UEFA Europa League (at an average rate of 2.8 per game). The football has been classy too: look at some of the highlights pieces embedded in this article for evidence.

It's a fact: United have scored more goals (21), had more shots (145) and efforts on target (52) than any other sides in this season's competition.

Matchday 5 highlights: İstanbul Başakşehir 0-3 Roma

Group A: Sevilla (1st), APOEL (2nd)

Group B: Malmö, Copenhagen

Group C: Basel, Getafe

Group D: LASK, Sporting

Group E: Celtic, Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Frankfurt

Group G: Porto, Rangers

Group H: Espanyol, Ludogorets

Group I: Gent, Wolfsburg

Group J: İstanbul Başakşehir, Roma

Group K: Braga, Wolves

Group L: Manchester United, AZ Alkmaar

Joining the 24 teams that qualified from the group stage, eight third-placed Champions League sides entered the round of 32: Club Brugge, Olympiacos, Shakhtar Donetsk, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Inter, Benfica and Ajax.

İstanbul Başakşehir vs ﻿Sporting (agg: 5-4)

Copenhagen vs Celtic (4-2)

Wolves vs Espanyol (6-3)

Rangers vs Braga (4-2)

Wolfsburg vs Malmö (5-1)

Getafe vs Ajax (3-2)

Sevilla vs Cluj (1-1, away goals rule)

Roma vs Gent (2-1)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Salzburg (6-3)

Basel vs APOEL (4-0)

LASK vs AZ Alkmaar (3-1)

Manchester United vs Club Brugge (6-1)

Olympiacos vs Arsenal (2-2, away goals rule)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica (5-4)

Leverkusen vs Porto (5-2)

Inter vs Ludogorets (4-1)