Europa League group stage draw pots confirmed

The seeding pots for Friday's UEFA Europa League group stage draw have been confirmed following the conclusion of the play-offs. The draw, streamed live on UEFA.com, begins at 13:00 CET.

Pot 1

91.000 Arsenal (ENG)

85.000 Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

80.000 Roma (ITA)

77.000 Napoli (ITA)

70.000 Benfica (POR)

61.000 Leverkusen (GER)

56.000 Villarreal (ESP)

44.000 CSKA Moskva (RUS)

41.000 Braga (POR)

39.500 Gent (BEL)

37.000 PSV Eindhoven (NED)

34.000 Celtic (SCO)

Pot 2

33.500 GNK Dinamo (CRO)

30.500 Sparta Praha (CZE)

27.500 Slavia Praha (CZE)

26.000 Ludogorets (BUL)

25.500 Young Boys (SUI)

22.750 Crvena zvezda (SRB)

22.000 Rapid Wien (AUT)

22.000 Leicester (ENG)

21.000 Qarabağ (AZE)

21.000 PAOK (GRE)

20.500 Standard Liège (BEL)

20.456 Real Sociedad (ESP)

Pot 3

20.456 Granada (ESP)

19.000 AC Milan (ITA)

18.500 AZ Alkmaar (NED)

17.000 Feyenoord (NED)

16.500 AEK Athens (GRE)

16.500 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

16.250 Rangers (SCO)

15.000 Molde (NOR)

14.956 Hoffenheim (GER)

14.000 LASK (AUT)

14.000 Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

﻿12.500 CFR Cluj (ROU)

Pot 4

12.500 Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

11.849 LOSC (FRA)

11.849 Nice (FRA)

11.000 Rijeka (CRO)

8.500 Dundalk (IRL)

8.000 Slovan Liberec (SVK)

7.580 Royal Antwerp (BEL)

7.000 Lech Poznań (POL)

6.720 Sivasspor (TUR)

6.585 Wolfsberg (AUT)

5.350 Omonoia (CYP)

3.475 CSKA-Sofia (BUL)

Which clubs are paired?

To ensure that paired clubs from the same country have different kick-off times where possible, the 12 groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to F will be red and Groups G to L will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups, the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the blue groups. The pairings are as follows:

A Arsenal & Tottenham

B Napoli & AC Milan

C Benfica & Braga

D Leverkusen & Hoffenheim

E Villarreal & Real Sociedad

F Gent & Standard Liège

G PSV Eindhoven & Feyenoord

H Celtic & Rangers

I Dinamo & Rijeka

J Sparta Praha & Slavia Praha

K Ludogorets & CSKA-Sofia

L Rapid Wien & LASK

M PAOK & AEK Athens

N Maccabi Tel-Aviv & Hapoel Beer-Sheva

O LOSC Lille & Nice