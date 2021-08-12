Europa League qualifying: how it stands, how it works

The UEFA Europa League is undergoing a major revamp in 2021/22. The group stage has been reduced from 48 to 32 teams and there will be additional knockout round play-offs prior to the round of 16.

The road to the group stage is also much-changed, featuring eight third qualifying round ties now completed and ten in the play-offs to come over the next fortnight. It started later than previously, on 3 August, and includes sides from the top 15-ranked associations (predominantly cup winners) and teams transferring from the UEFA Champions League.

If teams come through the play-offs, they will line up in the 32-team group stage alongside 22 clubs transferring from the UEFA Champions League. Defeated teams in the UEFA Europa League play-offs transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage. Alashkhert's progress to the UEFA Europa League play-offs means they will be the first club from Armenia to take part in the group stage of one of UEFA's senior club competitions.

Second legs

Thursday 12 August

Alashkert (ARM) 3-2 Kairat Almaty (KAZ), aet, agg: 3-2

HJK Helsinki (FIN) 3-0 Neftçi (AZE), agg: 5-2

Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) 2-1 Rapid Wien (AUT), agg: 2-4

Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) 0-1 Mura (SVN): agg: 0-1

St Johnstone (SCO) 2-4 Galatasaray (TUR), agg: 3-5

Celtic (SCO) 3-0 Jablonec (CZE), agg: 7-2

Tuesday 10 August

Flora Tallinn (EST) 2-1 Omonoia (CYP), aet, agg: 2-2, Omonoia win 5-4 on pens

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1-1 Lincoln Red Imps (GIB), agg: 4-2

The eight winning teams progress to the play-offs (fixtures below). Defeated sides transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs.

First legs

Thursday 5 August

Omonoia (CYP) 1-0 Flora Tallinn (EST)

Mura (SVN) 0-0 Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 0-0 Alashkert (ARM)

Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) 1-3 Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Jablonec (CZE) 2-4 Celtic (SCO)

Rapid Wien (AUT) 3-0 Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)

Galatasaray (TUR) 1-1 St Johnstone (SCO)

Tuesday 3 August

Neftçi (AZE) 2-2 HJK Helsinki (FIN)

No more away goals rule There has been a rule change for 2021/22: Ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

First legs

Tuesday 17 August

Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs CFR Cluj (ROU)

Thursday 19 August

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Legia Warszawa (POL)

Omonoia (CYP) vs Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Randers (DEN) vs Galatasaray (TUR)

Mura (SVN) vs Sturm Graz (AUT)

Fenerbahçe (TUR) vs HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Rangers (SCO) vs Alashkert (ARM)

Olympiacos (GRE) vs Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Rapid Wien (AUT) vs Zorya Luhansk (UKR)



Celtic (SCO) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)



Second legs

Thursday 26 August

Alashkert (ARM) vs Rangers (SCO)

HJK Helsinki (FIN) vs Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Zorya Luhansk (UKR) vs Rapid Wien (AUT)

Galatasaray (TUR) vs Randers (DEN)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) vs Celtic (SCO)

CFR Cluj (ROU) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) vs Olympiacos (GRE)

Legia Warszawa (POL) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)

Royal Antwerp (BEL) vs Omonoia (CYP)

Sturm Graz (AUT) vs Mura (SVN)

The ten winners advance to the UEFA Europa League group stage (draw on 27 August), where 16 of the 32 teams are already known. Defeated teams enter the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.