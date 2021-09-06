Europa League group stage squads confirmed

The 32 UEFA Europa League group stage teams have submitted their player lists ahead of Matchday 1 on Thursday 16 September.

Click the links below to check out who made the cut for each club.

Great Rangers Europa League goals

Group A

Brøndby

Lyon

Rangers

Sparta Praha

Group B

Monaco

PSV Eindhoven

Real Sociedad

Sturm Graz

Five great Napoli Europa League goals

Group C

Legia Warszawa

Leicester City

Napoli

Spartak Moskva

Group D

Antwerp

Fenerbahçe

Frankfurt

Olympiacos

Watch five great Galatasaray goals

Group E

Galatasaray

Lazio

Lokomotiv Moskva

Marseille

Group F

Braga

Crvena zvezda

Ludogorets

Midtjylland

Memorable Celtic Europa League goals

Group G

Betis

Celtic

Ferencváros

Leverkusen

Group H

Dinamo Zagreb

Genk

Rapid Wien

West Ham

What are these squads?

Every club must submit two lists of players, including details such as shirt number, date of birth and nationality. A maximum 25-man List A squad needed to be submitted to the relevant association to be verified, validated and forwarded to UEFA by 24:00 CET on Thursday 2 September.

The same process applies to List B, for players born in the 2000s who have been on a club's books for two or three years (full details are available here). These must be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before each match.

Can clubs change their squads again this season?

Yes ... if they get through to the knockout stage. Ahead of the knockout round play-offs, by 24:00 CET on 2 February, clubs can register a maximum of three new players. The 25-man limit remains, though.