Europa League group stage squads confirmed
Monday 6 September 2021
The squad lists for all 32 UEFA Europa League group stage hopefuls have been confirmed by UEFA.
The 32 UEFA Europa League group stage teams have submitted their player lists ahead of Matchday 1 on Thursday 16 September.
Click the links below to check out who made the cut for each club.Group stage schedule
Group A
Brøndby
Lyon
Rangers
Sparta Praha
Group B
Monaco
PSV Eindhoven
Real Sociedad
Sturm Graz
Group C
Legia Warszawa
Leicester City
Napoli
Spartak Moskva
Group D
Antwerp
Fenerbahçe
Frankfurt
Olympiacos
Group E
Galatasaray
Lazio
Lokomotiv Moskva
Marseille
Group F
Braga
Crvena zvezda
Ludogorets
Midtjylland
Group G
Betis
Celtic
Ferencváros
Leverkusen
Group H
Dinamo Zagreb
Genk
Rapid Wien
West Ham
What are these squads?
Every club must submit two lists of players, including details such as shirt number, date of birth and nationality. A maximum 25-man List A squad needed to be submitted to the relevant association to be verified, validated and forwarded to UEFA by 24:00 CET on Thursday 2 September.
The same process applies to List B, for players born in the 2000s who have been on a club's books for two or three years (full details are available here). These must be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before each match.
Can clubs change their squads again this season?
Yes ... if they get through to the knockout stage. Ahead of the knockout round play-offs, by 24:00 CET on 2 February, clubs can register a maximum of three new players. The 25-man limit remains, though.