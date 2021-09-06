UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa League group stage squads confirmed

Monday 6 September 2021

The squad lists for all 32 UEFA Europa League group stage hopefuls have been confirmed by UEFA.

EURO 2020 winner Lorenzo Insigne will line up for Napoli
EURO 2020 winner Lorenzo Insigne will line up for Napoli Getty Images

The 32 UEFA Europa League group stage teams have submitted their player lists ahead of Matchday 1 on Thursday 16 September.

Click the links below to check out who made the cut for each club.

Group stage schedule

Great Rangers Europa League goals
Great Rangers Europa League goals

Group A

Brøndby
Lyon
Rangers
Sparta Praha

Group B

Monaco
PSV Eindhoven
Real Sociedad
Sturm Graz

Five great Napoli Europa League goals
Five great Napoli Europa League goals

Group C

Legia Warszawa
Leicester City
Napoli
Spartak Moskva

Group D

Antwerp
Fenerbahçe
Frankfurt
Olympiacos

Watch five great Galatasaray goals
Watch five great Galatasaray goals

Group E

Galatasaray
Lazio
Lokomotiv Moskva
Marseille

Group F

Braga
Crvena zvezda
Ludogorets
Midtjylland

Memorable Celtic Europa League goals
Memorable Celtic Europa League goals

Group G

Betis
Celtic
Ferencváros
Leverkusen

Group H

Dinamo Zagreb
Genk
Rapid Wien
West Ham

Get the Europa app!

What are these squads?

Every club must submit two lists of players, including details such as shirt number, date of birth and nationality. A maximum 25-man List A squad needed to be submitted to the relevant association to be verified, validated and forwarded to UEFA by 24:00 CET on Thursday 2 September.

The same process applies to List B, for players born in the 2000s who have been on a club's books for two or three years (full details are available here). These must be submitted no later than 24:00 CET the day before each match.

Can clubs change their squads again this season?

Yes ... if they get through to the knockout stage. Ahead of the knockout round play-offs, by 24:00 CET on 2 February, clubs can register a maximum of three new players. The 25-man limit remains, though.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 6 September 2021

Related Items

Meet the teams
27/08/2021
Live

Meet the teams

Get the basics on the 32 teams in the 2021/22 group stage
What to look out for
02/09/2021
Live

What to look out for

The leaner 32-team group stage commences on Wednesday 15 September; get ready for action.
Europa League fixtures
28/08/2021
Live

Europa League fixtures

The full fixture list has been confirmed for the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group stage.
Europa League group draw
27/08/2021
Live

Europa League group draw

The 32 sides learned their group stage fates.
Meet the teams
27/08/2021
Live

Meet the teams

Get the basics on the 32 teams in the 2021/22 group stage