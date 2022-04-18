Leipzig vs Rangers Europa League semi-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Leipzig and Rangers meet in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday 28 April.

Leipzig vs Rangers at a glance When: Thursday 28 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: RB Arena, Leipzig

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg (second leg on 5 May)

Where to watch Leipzig vs Rangers on TV

What do you need to know?

Leipzig's in-form striker Christopher Nkunku struck twice as the German side impressed in their last-eight second leg against Atalanta, stretching their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches, and setting up a first ever meeting with Rangers. The Glasgow outfit required extra time but eventually saw off Braga in a thrilling quarter-final decider at Ibrox to become the first Scottish club to reach the semi-finals in the Europa League era.

Quarter-final second-leg starting line-ups

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Olmo; André Silva, Nkunku

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barišić; Jack, Lundstram; Aribo, Ramsey, Kent; Roofe

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Leipzig

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDWD

Where they stand: 3rd in German Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Rangers

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLW

Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup final

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Domenico Tedesco, Leipzig coach: "When you're in the semi-finals, you always want to go one step further and reach the final, but Rangers definitely have that goal too. They're a really good team. They knocked Borussia Dortmund out over two legs, and when they can eliminate teams of that calibre, you get a sense of the quality Rangers have."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers coach: "To reach the last four in Europe is a major achievement for everyone and we worked hard for it."

Where is the 2022 Europa League final? Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May. The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.



