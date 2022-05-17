UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Europa League final: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers – what to look out for

Tuesday 17 May 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt pummelled Rangers in the sides' only previous meetings, but they were a long while ago, and the Light Blues have been making a habit of humbling Bundesliga sides this season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Filip Kostić, James Tavernier and Oliver Glasner
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Filip Kostić, James Tavernier and Oliver Glasner

It was not much of a contest when Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers first met over 60 years ago, but the UEFA Europa League finalists both have good reasons to believe theirs will be the name on the trophy after the decider in Seville.

Presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, we pore over the talking points.

Eintracht's historic upper hand

Watch Frankfurt's winner
Watch Frankfurt's winner

Frankfurt and Rangers' only previous meetings came in the semi-finals of the 1959/60 European Cup, the German side winning 6-1 at home and then 6-3 in Glasgow en route to a 7-3 final loss to Real Madrid. "They were the best team I'd ever seen in my life," recalled Sir Alex Ferguson, who was among the 127,621 crowd at Hampden. "And then they got slaughtered 7-3 in the final!"

Frankfurt have not lost in four UEFA games against Scottish opponents (W3 D1); in addition to those meetings with Rangers, they eliminated Aberdeen in the first round of their victorious 1979/80 UEFA Cup campaign.

Light Blues chasing Bundesliga treble

Highlights: Rangers 3-1 Leipzig
Highlights: Rangers 3-1 Leipzig

Rangers lost their only previous final against a German side: 1-0 after extra time to Bayern München in the 1967 Cup Winners’ Cup decider in Nuremberg, which – rather gallingly – took place in Nuremberg just six days after their Glasgow rivals Celtic had been crowned European champions.

However the Light Blues' UEFA record against German sides is a respectable W18 D15 L18, and this season they have eliminated two other Bundesliga teams from the competition, Dortmund in the knockout play-off and Leipzig in the semi-finals, both of who ranked a good deal higher than Frankfurt in this season's table.

Extra motivation for Rangers duo

Tavernier: 'We fancy ourselves to win'
Tavernier: 'We fancy ourselves to win'

German-born defender Leon Balogun has his own extra motivation for the final when he comes up against the Eagles. "I used to play for Mainz and they have quite a rivalry with Eintracht Frankfurt," he said. "So for me, it's personal as well. I have to make two teams proud."

Rangers captain James Tavernier may also have an additional bit of skin in the game; he comes into the final as the competition's seven-goal top scorer. "Frankfurt got there for a reason, but it's one game and we'll fully back ourselves. We're in this competition to win it."

Is Seville a lucky city for Frankfurt?

Highlights: Betis 1-2 Frankfurt
Highlights: Betis 1-2 Frankfurt

Seville is staging its third major UEFA club final; Steaua Bucureşti famously beat Barcelona on penalties at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in the 1986 European Cup final, while Rangers' Old Firm rivals Celtic lost 3-2 to Porto in the 2003 UEFA Cup final at the city's Estadio de La Cartuja.

Rangers have been to the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán twice, losing to Sevilla in the 1962/63 Cup Winners' Cup (0-2) and the 2009/10 UEFA Champions League group stage (0-1). Frankfurt are making their first visit to Sevilla's home, but were in the city earlier this year, winning 2-1 at Real Betis en route to eliminating Sevilla's city rivals in the round of 16. They also knocked out the side that ended Sevilla's campaign in the round of 16, West Ham. Does that augur well?

When and where is the UEFA Europa League final?

This season's final takes place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 18 May.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 17 May 2022

Selected for you

Quarter, semi-final draws
Live 18/03/2022

Quarter, semi-final draws

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made.
Guess your way to glory
Live 05/05/2022

Guess your way to glory

Plot your course all the way to the finals with our new bracket predictor.
Europa League top scorers
Live 17/05/2022

Europa League top scorers

This season's UEFA Europa League top scorers, 2021/22 hat-tricks and the leading assist providers.
Europa League fixtures, results
Live 09/05/2022

Europa League fixtures, results

Check out the fixtures and results as the knockout stages continue.
Highlights, report: Rangers comeback sinks Leipzig
Live 05/05/2022

Highlights, report: Rangers comeback sinks Leipzig

Rangers overturned a first-leg deficit to reach their first European final for 14 years.