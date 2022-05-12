UEFA Europa League: 2021/22 season in numbers

12 Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in this season's competition (W7 D5) and are aiming to become only the third side in the UEFA Europa League era to complete an unbeaten campaign after Chelsea (2018) and Villarreal (2021).

7 All seven of Europa League top scorer James Tavernier's goals have come in the knockout stages, and he opened the scoring in all four of the Scottish side's home games. Reminder: he's a right-back.

9:34 Patson Daka struck the ﻿quickest ever Europa League hat-trick as Leicester recovered from 2-0 down at Spartak Moskva on Matchday 3, the Zambian sealing the points with a fourth 25 minutes later.

Watch Daka get quickest Europa League hat-trick

22 Galatasaray went through an UEFA group stage unbeaten for the first time, at the 22nd time of asking. Frankfurt, Monaco and Lyon were also undefeated heading into the knockout stages.

1 West Ham made their debut in a UEFA group stage as they returned to European competition proper for the first time since 2006/07.

5 Filip Kostić has provided a competition-high five assists in this season's Europa League, all for different scorers – Sam Lammers, Gonçalo Paciência, Djibril Sow, Rafael Borré and a Guido Rodríguez own goal.

80.9 Of the 40 sides that have featured in this season's competition, Rangers rank 23rd in terms of passing accuracy ahead of the final (80.9%); Frankfurt are 29th (79.1%).

3 Braga beat Sheriff 3-2 on spot kicks in the knockout round play-offs, in the only tie this season to go to a penalty shoot-out. It is the lowest number of successful conversions ever required to win a Europa League tie.

Highlights: Braga 2-0 Sheriff (3-2 pens)

16 Braga's Roger Fernandes became the youngest ever Europa League player aged 16 years 88 days when the Bissau-born winger came on in the first leg at Sheriff.

41 Legia goalkeeper Artur Boruc was the oldest player to feature this season. At 41, he is a year older than Betis talisman Joaquín and Rangers's Allan McGregor.

4 Despite there being fewer matches in 2021/22, four knockout ties went to extra time. No Europa League season has ever had five ties go the distance, finals included.

6 Lyon extended their winning run on their travels in the Europa League to six games – matching a record shared by Atlético de Madrid (2011–12) and Porto (2010–11) – before they were held at West Ham in the quarter-finals.

12.60 Eljif Elmas's opener for Napoli against Spartak Moskva on Matchday 2 was timed at 12.60 seconds, the second fastest goal in UEFA Europa League history after Jan Sýkora's 10.69-second effort for Liberec at Qarabağ in 2016/17. The Italian side went on to lose 3-2.

Highlights: Spartak Moskva 2-1 Napoli

22 Rangers are the top-scoring team in this season's competition on 22 goals, two more than second-placed Frankfurt. The Scottish side have played two games more.

7 For the seventh successive season, an English team made it to the semi-finals but Spain's record eight-year run in the last four came to an end.

53 There were 53 goals across the eight ties in the new knockout round play-offs, an average of 6.6 per tie.

2 Finalists Rangers and Frankfurt were both seeded in Pot 2 for the group stage draw back in August. Frankfurt are up to 27th in the UEFA rankings having begun the season 48th, while Rangers have risen from 52nd to 34th.

11 Daichi Kamada has taken his tally to 11 goals in 22 outings in the Europa League proper, as many as he has scored in 94 Bundesliga outings. The Japan forward has five in 12 in the competition this season.