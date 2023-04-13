Man United 2-2 Sevilla: Visitors mount dramatic late comeback

Two late own goals helped six-time winners Sevilla shock Man United at Old Trafford as they mounted a two-goal comeback to rescue a draw.

Key moments 14': Sabitzer's effort loops in

21': Austrian guides shot past Bounou

61': Antony strike smacks upright

84': Malacia deflects cross into own net

90+2': En-Nesyri header cannons in off Maguire



Match in brief: Sevilla comeback stuns Red Devils

Sabitzer fires his second past Bounou Getty Images

The hosts started brightly and had the ball in the net in the opening 30 seconds, but Jadon Sancho's effort was ruled out for offside.

The speed with which United broke for that gave Sevilla a warning of what was to come. With 14 minutes gone a neat passing move culminated in Bruno Fernandes' slide-rule pass picking out Marcel Sabitzer on the edge of the area. The Austrian international controlled it superbly with his right foot, before rifling a left-footed strike that deflected off Marcão and looped into the net.

Seven minutes later and the midfielder had doubled his, and the Red Devils' tally on the night. Anthony Martial, making his first start in three months, was instrumental in the home side's quick counter, eventually providing the defence-splitting pass for Sabitzer to advance and coolly place his shot out of reach of the advancing Bounou.

The visitors rarely tested David de Gea in the first half, but Tanguy Nianzou's powerful header from an Ivan Rakitić corner just before the break found the goalkeeper in excellent form.

Erik ten Hag's men were unable to replicate their first-half intensity after the break but could have added a third shortly after the hour, Antony's spectacular strike after cutting in from the right cannoning back off the post.

Sevilla burst into life late on and halved their deficit when substitute Jesús Navas sent in a low centre that struck Tyrell Malacia and then De Gea on its way into the roof of the net.

The introduction of top scorer Youssef En-Nesyri had given the visitors an outlet in the penalty area, the substitute brilliantly denied by the home goalkeeper moments later.

Sevilla kept coming and Lucas Ocampos' high, hanging ball from the right in added time was perfect for En-Nesyri to attack. The Moroccan international's powerful header deflected off the unfortunate Harry Maguire and wrong-footed De Gea, giving the visitors an unlikely draw to take back to Spain.

As it happened: Man United 2-2 Sevilla

Steve Bates, Man United reporter

Two Sevilla goals from nowhere in an unfortunate closing spell for United have totally changed the outlook of this tie. Outplayed by a dominant United attacking display, Sevilla were holding on for much of the game until two own goals made it 2-2 late on. A huge missed opportunity for Ten Hag's men – but it's set up for a cracker in Seville.

Martial set up a goal on his first start since January AFP via Getty Images

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter

There really is something in the air when Sevilla, the six-times winners. play in this competition. They looked on the ropes at times as United threatened a third goal yet they dug in and ended up snatching a draw. "Never surrender" is their motto and here was fresh evidence of that remarkable resilience. Not to mention another step forward in the form of a third match unbeaten under Mendilibar.

Reaction

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United manager, speaking to BT Sport: "We had the game in hand. We were 2-0 up and should have scored three or four – the game was totally on us. Unlucky moments with injuries, we had to make some subs, then we lost control. We conceded two own goals, that's bad luck but we have to deal with it. We have to learn and have to kill the game but everything is open for next week."

Marcel Sabitzer, Manchester United midfielder, speaking to BT Sport: "It was a rollercoaster game. We had to finish it off and at the end it's a draw and it's not what we wanted. We had the chances. We controlled the game but unfortunately we gave easy goals away. We cannot concede these kinds of goals and we're really disappointed now."

Sabitzer: 'A rollercoaster game'

Harry Maguire, Manchester United defender, speaking to UEFA.com: "We defended pretty well, showed good spirit and good character and it looked like we were going to see the game out. And then something really unfortunate happened and we ended up drawing the game 2-2, but it's all still to play for next week. We've got to go there with good tempo and good intensity. We have to go there and give everything."

José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "We were playing better in the second half, we'd managed to control them a bit more. It's as we said at half-time: with one goal we get back in the tie and we were strong enough to keep going and to take our chances."

Erik Lamela, Sevilla forward, speaking to BT Sport: "We stayed in the game to the end and this team will fight. We will always fight. We always had the belief. It's an important thing that we showed personality to play until the end at a very difficult stadium against very good opponents. We're going to play at home with our amazing fans [and] have a great opportunity to show everybody we are alive."

Paul Scholes, BT Sport "That's a great result for Sevilla. Man United were very quiet second half, they didn't really create anything. United should still have enough but, going over there, it's going to be difficult."

Jesús Navas celebrates his part in Sevilla's first goal Getty Images

Key stats

Sabitzer scored twice in a UEFA competition match for only the second time; he hit a double for Leipzig in their 3-0 Champions League victory against Tottenham in March 2020.

Man United extended their unbeaten home run to 25 matches across all competitions (W21 D4).

The Red Devils are now unbeaten in 15 Europa League knockout stage matches at Old Trafford (W11) stretching back to March 2012.

Sevilla have failed to win any of their last 12 European away matches.

Line-ups

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane (Maguire 46), Martínez, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony (Pellistri 81), Bruno Fernandes (Eriksen 62), Sancho (Elanga 62); Martial (Weghorst 62)

Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel (Gómez 90), Nianzou (Suso 73), Marcão, Acuña; Fernando, Gudelj; Ocampos, Rakitić, Óliver Torres (Jesús Navas 46); Lamela (En-Nesyri 66)