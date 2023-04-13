Juventus 1-0 Sporting CP: Gatti gives Juve first-leg advantage

A late goal from defender Federico Gatti, the 24-year-old's first for Juventus, helped the Italian side claim a slender advantage in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg against an impressive Sporting CP in Turin.

Key moments 12': Chiesa denied by flying Adán save

29': Coates volley parried by Szczęsny

30': Szczęsny tips Pedro Gonçalves shot wide

33': Nunu Santos shot cleared off line by Bremer

73': Gatti score after Vlahović header blocked on line

90+1': Perin double save from Pedro Gonçalves and Bellerin

Match in brief: Juve survive Sporting test

Juventus celebrate Federico Gatti's winner Getty Images

Despite both sides picking attacking teams and employing positive tactics, this match turned into a fascinating battle, Federico Chiesa having an early effort saved by Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adán after expertly controlling a searching diagonal ball from Ángel Di María.

Sporting gradually grew into the game and Sebastián Coates tested Wojciech Szczęsny at the other end with an acrobatic far-post volley. The home goalkeeper was also equal to a near-post effort from Pedro Gonçalves while Nuno Santos had a low drive cleared off the line by Gleison Bremer.

Szczęsny was withdrawn shortly before half-time, and his replacement Mattia Perin was quickly into the action, keeping out a curling Pedro Gonçalves effort early in the second period.

Juventus grew more threatening as the half wore on, Chiesa causing Sporting plenty of trouble down the left, and one of those runs indirectly led to the only goal 17 minutes from time. Adán was tempted out to try to collect Nicolò Fagioli's deep corner only to miss the ball, and though Dušan Vlahović's subsequent header was blocked on the line by Coates, Gatti was on hand to force in.

Sporting almost snatched a dramatic equaliser deep into added time as Perin produced a superb double save, first keeping out Pedro Gonçalves' close-range effort and then springing up to block Héctor Bellerin's follow-up on the line, to ensure Juventus will have a lead to defend in Portugal next week.

As it happened: Juventus 1-0 Sporting CP

Juventus celebrate at the final whistle Juventus FC via Getty Images

Fabio Balaudo, Juventus reporter

The hosts started well, passed up a couple of chances and then suffered for long periods, but if there is one quality that Allegri's team does not lack, it is defensive solidity. The Old Lady endured the opponents' brilliance, gritted their teeth and found the goal thanks to the unlikely hero Gatti. And when Juve score first, it is difficult for opponents to get back on terms. The Bianconeri will go to Lisbon with a slight advantage, but nothing is decided yet.

Carlos Machado, Sporting CP reporter

Sporting dominated most of the game, had some clear chances, but somehow Juve survive. Szczęsny in the first half and Perin at the last miraculously denied the Lions. Although they lost this game, Sporting showed they are capable of beating Juventus in Lisbon and the tie remains totally open.

Reaction

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin saves from Pedro Gonçalves AFP via Getty Images

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "We made a few mistakes, the lads can improve. We did better in the second half with three midfielders, who gave us more width. Sporting pressed high and lost intensity as the game wore on, but it was a good performance; it wasn't easy to win and to keep a clean sheet."

﻿Ruben Amorim, Sporting CP coach: "We dominated and that was very clear, in the number of opportunities and in the control of the game. We didn't let Juventus create too many chances, we defended well against high-quality players. We created several opportunities, but didn't score a goal. It sums up our form a bit, but the good thing about it is that we have one more opportunity at home."

Key stats

Gatti's goal was his first for Juventus on his 16th appearance

Juventus have won their last four Europa League matches without conceding a goal.

The Italian side are still unbeaten at home in the Europa League, qualifying included (W7 D7).

Sporting remain without a win in their 16 games in Italy (D4 L12).

The Portuguese club have won only one of their last nine European matches (D4 L4).

Line-ups

Juventus: Szczęsny (Perin 44); Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Locatelli (Paredes 85), Rabiot, Kostić (Fagioli 62); Di María (Pogba 85), Milik (Vlahović 62), Chiesa

Sporting CP: Adán; Coates, Gonçalo Inácio, St Juste (Diomande 45); Nuno Santos (Matheus Reis 62), Pedro Gonçalves, Morita, Ricardo Esgaio (Bellerin 77); Francisco Trincão, Youssef Chermiti (Arthur Gomes 62), Edwards (Dário Essugo 77).