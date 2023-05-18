Sevilla 2-1 Juventus (agg: 3-2): Lamela seals Europa League final place with extra-time winner

Sevilla reached their seventh UEFA Europa League final after Erik Lamela's header in extra time gave the Spanish side a 3-2 aggregate win at home to Juventus in their semi-final second leg.

Key moments 24' Szczęsny blocks Ocampos header

33' Kean finish comes back off post

65' Vlahović clips visitors in front

72' Suso hammers in from distance

83' Suso free-kick parried out

90 +1' En-Nesyri header tipped over

95' Lamela powers in header

115' Acuña sent off for two bookings

Match in brief: Sevilla find a way

Suso takes the plaudits after thumping in the hosts' equaliser AFP via Getty Images

Inseparable in Turin, the return contest between these sides featured a quickfire flurry of chances and excellent saves during an intense, end-to-end first half.

After home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou beat away Federico Gatti's close-range header, Wojciech Szczęsny rescued Juve by scooping Lucas Ocampos' header off the line and tipping over Marcos Acuña's thunderous effort from a considerable distance.

The goalkeeper's heroics were almost rewarded when Ángel Di María lofted a chance wide. Moise Kean then saw his low finish from an acute angle strike a post as the pendulum swung Juve's way.

With the teams still locked together, it was left to two substitutes to change the game in the second half. Dušan Vlahović chipped in a composed finish with one of his first touches after being introduced in the 63rd minute, but that was matched in quality by Suso's thunderous finish from distance seven minutes later to take the tie to extra time – although not before several more fine saves at either end.

Sevilla have never lost a semi-final match at home in this competition, and their remarkable record was extended by Erik Lamela's emphatic 95th-minute header from a Bryan Gil cross. With five minutes remaining Acuña was dismissed for a second bookable offence but his side held on, sealing a place in their seventh Europa League final.

As it happened: Sevilla 2-1 Juventus (agg: 3-2)

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter

Sevilla started the match with impressive intensity, roared on by a raucous Sánchez-Pizjuán, but had to dig deep after falling behind. They rode their luck at times but this is Sevilla and the Europa League – they love this competition and the six-time winners always find a way.

Road to the final: All Sevilla's goals

Fabio Balaudo, Juventus reporter

Juventus' journey ends after 120 minutes in Andalusia. After conceding the second goal in extra time, the Bianconeri lacked the physical and mental energy to find a response. Europa League specialists Sevilla reach the final.

Reaction

José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "Our aim was to do our best in this competition and everything is going well: we have eliminated two great teams like Manchester United and Juve and we will present ourselves in Budapest against another great team and another great coach. People did not expect we would do something like this and we have achieved it. We have played very good games, especially at home, and we are deservedly in the final."

Suso, Sevilla midfielder: "I know Juventus well – they are a strong team, as Manchester United were [in the semi-finals]. We are happy with the performance and with reaching the final. Roma have a team built as Mourinho wants; he is a great coach and knows how to play these games. Now we have to think about the final league games and then we will think about the final."

Erik Lamela, Sevilla midfielder: "What more can I ask for? This is incredible. We had a difficult start to the season and look where we are now. When I scored, many things crossed my mind: good times, bad times – it was a unique moment that left me euphoric. Now we are one step away and it is a great opportunity."

Navas praises Sevilla's 'intensity'

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "The team did what they had to do. The details make the difference. I just have to thank the guys for everything they did and I feel sorry for them."

Wojciech Szczęsny, Juventus goalkeeper: "If I make a lot of saves, it is not a good sign of our performance. The saves I made are useless [because we lost]. This remains a big disappointment."



Danilo, Juventus defender: "It is a defeat that hurts because we had prepared well against a complicated opponent. The lads did their best – we got some details wrong. However, the players with more experience must take the responsibility, not the younger boys, who will need this match to grow. They are the future of Juventus."



Clive Allen, BT Sport "I didn't want this match to end. It was a sensational game and a magnificent contest, so close to call. In the end, it's Sevilla who are going to Budapest."

Dušan Vlahović puts Juventus ahead with a deft finish AFP via Getty Images

Key stats

Sevilla have not lost at home to non-Spanish opposition in the UEFA Europa League, qualifying phase included, since a 2-1 defeat against Porto in the 2010/11 round of 32 first leg.

Since then, their home record is W31 D5 L2, the two losses to fellow Liga sides Real Betis in the 2013/14 round of 16 and Athletic Club in the 2015/16 quarter-finals.

The six-time champions have won their last seven European semi-final ties.

Sevilla have lost only two of their previous 12 UEFA semi-final matches (W7 D3).

Juventus have scored in all but one of their last 18 games in the competition.

This was only Juve's second defeat in their last 25 Europa League matches, including qualifying (W13 D11).

Line-ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesús Navas (Gómez 107), Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos (Lamela 70), Óliver Torres (Suso 62; Rekik 118), Bryan Gil (Montiel 100); En-Nesyri

Juventus: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado (Milik 106), Fagioli (Paredes 41), Locatelli (Miretti 86), Rabiot, Iling-Junior (Kostić 86); Di María (Chiesa 63); Kean (Vlahović 63)