Europa League group stage permutations: Who's through? Who's out? Who needs what to qualify?

Group winners: Atalanta, Leverkusen, Liverpool

Confirmed in top two and can win group: Brighton, Freiburg, Marseille, Rennes, Roma, Slavia Praha, Villarreal, West Ham

Group runners-up: Sporting CP

Can finish in top two: Real Betis*, Qarabağ, Molde, Rangers*, Sparta Praha*, Toulouse, Union SG

*Can still win group



Confirmed in third place: Servette

Cannot finish in top two but could still finish third: AEK Athens, Ajax, Aris Limassol, LASK, Maccabi Haifa, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, Raków, Sturm Graz, TSC Bačka Topola

Confirmed in fourth place: Häcken, Sheriff

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Last updated: 8 December

Europa League group standings

Group A

14/12: West Ham vs Freiburg, Olympiacos vs TSC Bačka Topola

West Ham are confirmed in the top two. They will reach the round of 16 as group winners if they avoid defeat by Freiburg.

Freiburg are confirmed in the top two. They will reach the round of 16 as group winners if they beat West Ham.

Olympiacos cannot finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs if they avoid defeat by TSC Bačka Topola.

TSC Bačka Topola cannot finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs if they beat Olympiacos.

Group B

14/12: Ajax vs AEK Athens, Brighton vs Marseille

Marseille are confirmed in the top two. They will reach the round of 16 as group winners if they avoid defeat by Brighton.

Brighton are confirmed in the top two. They will reach the round of 16 as group winners if they beat Marseille.

AEK Athens cannot finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs if they avoid defeat by Ajax.

Ajax cannot finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs if they beat AEK.

Group C

14/12: Aris Limassol vs Sparta Praha, Real Betis vs Rangers

Real Betis will finish in the top two if they avoid defeat by Rangers or if they lose and Sparta do not beat Aris. Betis will reach the round of 16 as group winners if they win, or if they draw providing Sparta win by fewer than three goals. They could also potentially top the group if they draw and Sparta win by three goals, with their final ranking then determined by overall goals scored, then overall away goals scored (by which criterion Betis would finish runners-up). Betis will reach the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up if they lose to Rangers and Sparta do not beat Aris, or if Betis draw and Sparta win by more than three goals (and potentially by three goals, as outlined above). Betis cannot finish fourth.

Rangers will finish in the top two if they beat Betis or if Sparta do not beat Aris. Rangers will reach the round of 16 as group winners if they win. Rangers will reach the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up if neither they nor Sparta win. Rangers cannot finish fourth.

Sparta Praha will finish in the top two if they beat Aris. Sparta will reach the round of 16 as group winners if they win by at least four goals and the other game is drawn, and potentially by three goals (as outlined above). Sparta will reach the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up if they win and the other game does not end in a draw, or if they win by a margin of one or two goals (and potentially three, depending as outlined above) and the other game is drawn. Sparta will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs if they draw or lose by a margin of one goal.

Aris Limassol cannot finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs if they beat Sparta by a margin of at least two goals.

Group D

14/12: Raków vs Atalanta, Sporting CP vs Sturm Graz

Atalanta are confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners.

Sporting CP are confirmed in the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up.

Sturm Graz cannot finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs if they collect more points than Raków. If Sturm and Raków end level on points, they will be split on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then overall away goals scored, then total wins (which would be level), then total away wins, then disciplinary points, then the UEFA club coefficient.

Raków cannot finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs if they collect more points than Sturm. If Sturm and Raków end level on points, they will be split on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then overall away goals scored, then total wins (which would be level), then total away wins, then disciplinary points, then the UEFA club coefficient.

Group E

14/12: Union SG vs Liverpool, LASK vs Toulouse

Liverpool are confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners.

Toulouse are guaranteed to reach the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up if they avoid defeat by LASK or if Union SG do not beat Liverpool. They could also potentially finish as runners-up if they lose and Union win, with the final rankings of the two teams then determined by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then overall away goals scored (by which criterion Toulouse would finish runners-up). Toulouse cannot finish fourth.

Union SG can only reach the knockout round play-offs as group runners-up if they beat Liverpool and Toulouse lose to LASK; even then, their final ranking would be dependent on the results of the two matches, as outlined above.

LASK cannot finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs if they beat Toulouse and Union SG do not beat Liverpool.

Group F

14/12: Rennes vs Villarreal, Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Haifa

Rennes will finish in the top two. They will reach the round of 16 as group winners if they avoid defeat by Villarreal.

Villarreal will finish in the top two. They will reach the round of 16 as group winners if they beat Rennes.

Panathinaikos cannot finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs if they avoid defeat against Maccabi.

Maccabi Haifa cannot finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs if they beat Panathinaikos.

Group G

14/12: Roma vs Sheriff, Slavia Praha vs Servette

Slavia Praha will finish in the top two. They will reach the round of 16 as group winners if they beat Servette, or if Roma do not beat Sheriff, or if Slavia draw and Roma beat Sheriff by a margin of fewer than five goals. If Slavia draw and Roma win by exactly four goals to end level on overall goal difference, the next tie-breaker would be overall goals scored, followed by away goals scored (by which criterion Slavia would win the group).

Roma will finish in the top two. They will reach the round of 16 as group winners if they beat Sheriff and Slavia lose to Servette, or if Roma win by a margin of more than four goals and Slavia draw. If Slavia draw and Roma win by exactly four goals to end level on overall goal difference, the next tie-breaker would be overall goals scored, followed by away goals scored (by which criterion Roma would finish runners-up).

Servette will finish third and enter the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Sheriff will finish fourth.

Group H

14/12: Leverkusen vs Molde, Qarabağ vs Häcken

Leverkusen are confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners.

Qarabağ will reach the knockout play-offs as group runners-up if they win, or if they draw and Molde don't win.

Molde will reach the knockout play-offs as group runners-up if they win and Qarabağ don't, or if they draw and Qarabağ lose.

Häcken will finish fourth.