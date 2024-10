Goal of the Day is voted for by the fans on every night of UEFA Europa League action – keep track of them all here.

Watch every Goal of the Day

Matchday 1

25/09: Max Moerstedt (Midtjylland 1-1 Hoffenheim)

26/09: Rayan Cherki (Lyon 2-0 Olympiacos)

Matchday 2

03/10: Alexandre Lacazette (Rangers 1-4 Lyon)