Europa League Next Level Teamwork analysis: Bodø/Glimt and Elfsborg excite

Teamwork during counterattacks was the common theme as Håkon Evjen struck for Bodø/Glimt during their 2-1 UEFA Europa League Matchday 3 win over Braga and Niklas Hult pulled one back for Elfsborg, who ultimately fell to defeat against Galatasaray.

In collaboration with UEFA's Performance Analysis unit, UEFA Technical Observers Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Roy Hodgson take a closer look at both goals as part of the Europa League Next Level Teamwork series, presented by Engelbert Strauss.

Villads Nielsen's superb added-time finish gave Bodø/Glimt the win over Braga, but the Norwegian side had opened the scoring in similarly stunning fashion, Evjen's half-volley punctuating some strong teamwork.

Solskjær on Evjen's goal

"After the interception we can see it's all about playing forward and running forward, which never goes out of style. You can clearly see that the players are synchronised while making their sprints into the box."

Next Level Teamwork tactical analysis: Bodø/Glimt

Hodgson on Evjen's goal

"Fredrik Bjørkan makes an impressive defensive intervention, anticipating the short pass and surging forward. His final move in this sequence is crucial, showing composure as he assesses the best passing or crossing option for team-mates in stronger positions.

"Before taking his shot, Evjen displays excellent skill, crafting the opportunity with sharp footwork that sets up his striking power. This well-executed team goal beautifully highlights a blend of individual talent and cohesive teamwork."

A sweeping team move gave Elfsborg hope after going 3-0 down in Istanbul, Simon Hedlund picking out his fellow wing-back Hult at the back post after some sharp exchanges in midfield.

Solskjær on Hult's goal

"The attacking mindset after the transition is outstanding. The Swedish side instantly look to move forward, think forward, play forward, and run forward.

"This clip highlights the strength of that mentality when paired with quality and precise execution. The centre-back's [Sebastian Holmén] excellent interception is quickly followed by a progressive forward pass. From there, impressive technical skill from the midfielders links the front players seamlessly through one-touch passing and well-timed third man runs. Truly textbook execution."

Next Level Teamwork tactical analysis: Elfsborg

Hodgson on Hult's goal

"To start, Elfsborg’s centre-back [Holmén] demonstrates excellent passing skills and quick thinking. Following this, we see smooth passing movements from Elfsborg's midfielders, paired with an inside movement from the wide midfielder [Arbër Zeneli], which opens up space for the opposite full-back [Simon Hedlund].

"Just like in the Bodø/Glimt goal, the ability to accurately assess passing or crossing options is crucial at this level. Here, Hedlund reads the play well, determining where to cross the ball even before receiving it. A key takeaway from both goals is the full-backs' ability to sprint the length of the pitch – defending one moment, then attacking space in a counterattack the next."