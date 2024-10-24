Europa League highlights and round-up: Spurs keep winning, Manchester United held

Tottenham have a maximum nine points after recording a third successive UEFA Europa League win, while Manchester United cannot stop drawing.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 3 action.

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 1-1 Man Utd

Youssef En-Nesyri nodded in four minutes after the break as Fenerbahçe reached five points and left United to settle for a third successive league phase draw. Christian Eriksen completed a slick move by firing in after 15 minutes, and André Onana's exceptional double save repelled two En-Nesyri headers with half-time approaching, but the Turkish side would not be denied their point.

Highlights: Tottenham 1-0 AZ Alkmaar

A first goal of the season for Richarlison was the difference as Tottenham made it three wins in three league phase games. On his first start of the campaign, the Brazil striker clipped in a penalty after Lucas Bergvall had been tripped. Mikey Moore, 17, lit up the match with a series of fine runs and efforts before AZ defender David Møller Wolfe was sent off for a second booking late on.

Highlights: Rangers 4-0 FCSB

The Light Blues made light work of their Romanian opponents to record their second league phase success, Václav Černý teeing up Tom Lawrence for their tenth-minute opener before delivering two fine finishes of his own either side of half-time. Substitute Hamza Igmane then scored his first ever Rangers goal to complete an impressive victory.

Best of the rest