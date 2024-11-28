Europa League highlights and round-up: Manchester United and Rangers win

Ruben Amorim secured an entertaining victory on his home debut as Manchester United manager and Rangers thrived in France.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 5 action from the UEFA Europa League.

Two close-range Rasmus Højlund finishes gave new United manager Ruben Amorim victory in his first game at Old Trafford. Alejandro Garnacho pounced for the opener inside the first minute, only for thunderous finishes from Håkon Evjen and Philip Zinckernagel to put the Norwegian visitors ahead. Højlund then struck either side of half-time to give his side their second win of the league phase.

Highlights: Man Utd 3-2 Bodø/Glimt

A late Mats Hummels finish earned Roma a point in north London. Heung-Min Son gave the hosts an early lead from the penalty spot, before Evan N'Dicka equalised, rising to head Paulo Dybala's free-kick into the net. Spurs regained the lead through a neat team move finished by Brennan Johnson and were on track for victory until Hummels struck from close range in added time.

Highlights: Tottenham 2-2 Roma

Vaclav Černý opened the scoring with a low shot and Mohamed Diomande then nipped between Nice defender Rosario and goalkeeper Marcin Bułka to loft in the second, and it was 3-0 at the break, Hamza Igamane intercepting a back-pass to finish. Making his first Europa League start, Igamane curled in a fine fourth before 19-year-old Badredine Bouanani scored an excellent late free-kick for Nice.

Highlights: Nice 1-4 Rangers

Best of the rest